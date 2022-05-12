Trump’s Media Company Is Hiring Producers to Create MAGA-Friendly Television

Donald Trump’s media company is now hiring for its upcoming streaming television service, posting an ad on job sites for creators looking to help produce Trump’s MAGAfied answer to Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+.

In the ad posted Wednesday, the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) announced it was looking for a content development manager to create programming for the company’s new streaming service, TMTG+. The channel, the ad reads, will be a “a ‘Big Tent’ platform offering broad-based entertainment rooted in free speech.” The job description promises the service will deliver “a wide variety of non-scripted, scripted, and original content.”

A successful candidate will “generate and develop internal concepts for original unscripted content, short form series episodes and specials,” remain “current on developing trends at networks,” and “stay aware of emerging talent and upcoming non-scripted programming.”

A TMTG spokesperson did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone’s request for comment on Thursday, which included inquiries about planned programming. But the ad suggests TMTG+ could be home to anything from scripted dramas, series, and sitcoms to non-scripted talk shows, news programming, “documentaries” — or even a return to Apprentice-style reality TV.

In short, the company says it wants you to be able to “MAGA-and-chill” sometime soon.

Trump in October announced he was starting TMTG, the multimedia conglomerate now valued at $1.7 billion that owns both the TMTG+ streaming channel and Truth Social, an app which the former president had hoped could compete with the larger social media networks that suspended him in the wake of the Capitol insurrection.

If TMTG+ launches, the network would provide a regular supply of Trump-controlled media that — along with pro-Trump networks such as One America News — would bolster the twice-impeached former president’s campaign if he opts to run again in 2024.

It would also indulge Trump’s interest in for-profit television. Over the past few years, Trump appeared to express some jealousy over the lucrative deal that former President Barack Obama and ex-First Lady Michelle Obama had struck with the popular streaming service Netflix. According to a former Trump White House official with direct knowledge of the matter, the then-45th president would sometimes complain that he, not Obama, was the one worthy of the big, Hollywood deals because — in Trump’s estimation — he knew how to “get ratings” better than Obama did, largely due to his time hosting The Apprentice. Indeed, Trump spent an uncomfortable share of his term in office openly grousing about what he dubbed the “Obama Netflix.”

But it’s unclear how confident Trump — who still has his day job as king of the Republican Party — is in his own company these days. Starting in February, the ex-president began privately demanding to know “what the fuck is going on” with Truth Social, yelling and swearing on the phone to confidants about his social-media app’s humiliating roll-out. (For his part, Trump has barely even used his own app.)

In addition to its interest in original programming, on Wednesday TMTG+ also advertised for a “content acquisition professional” who can help the channel “identify content for licensing, Source ownership, and negotiate distribution rights” for the platform.

An investors presentation filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission when TMTG had its initial public offering in the fall of 2021 gave the first indications that the company aimed to branch out into streaming video. The company listed producer Scott St. John as the future leader of TMTG+’s programming. Like former President Trump, St. John worked on a gameshow at NBC as a producer on Deal or No Deal and America’s Got Talent.

TMTG estimated a market for its streaming channel at 10 million potential subscribers, a far cry from the hundreds of millions of subscribers that media giants like Netflix and Disney+ have, but one that represented a “long-term revenue opportunity” estimated in the billions of dollars, according to the presentation.