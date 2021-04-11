Trump Calls McConnell a ‘Dumb Son of a Bitch’ and ‘Stone Cold Loser’ at Donor Event

Donald Trump spoke to Republican Party donors at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Saturday night and tore into Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell, calling him a “dumb son of a bitch” and “a stone-cold loser.”

Speaking to attendees of the Republican National Committee’s donor retreat about the 2020 presidential election that he lost, Trump blamed the Republican leader in the Senate for not interfering with democracy.

“If that were [Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck] Schumer instead of this dumb son of a bitch Mitch McConnell they would never allow it to happen. They would have fought it,” Trump said, according to the Washington Post.

The former president also went after his former transportation secretary and McConnell’s wife Elaine Chao.

“I hired his wife. Did he ever say thank you?” Trump said. The Post also reported that Trump mocked Chao, who resigned following the Capitol riot, sarcastically saying, “She suffered so greatly.”

And Trump attacked Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, saying, “Have you ever seen anybody that is so full of crap?” He then told those gathered that it had been suggested to him that the Covid-19 vaccine should be called the “Trumpcine.”

So far McConnell has not commented on the reports but he did tell Fox News in late February that if Trump were the 2024 presidential nominee, he would support him.