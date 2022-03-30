Trump Crushes Matt Gaetz’s Dream by Denying Interest in House Speakership

Matt Gaetz has long been on a crusade to install Donald Trump as House speaker should Republicans win back Congress in November. Trump, however, says he isn’t interested.

“It’s brought up all the time,” Trump told Just the News on Real America’s Voice. “It’s not something I want to do. I want to look at what’s happening and then we’re going to be doing something else. No, it’s not something I would be interested in.”

Trump says he is not interested in becoming Speaker of the House if Republicans retake control and he is nominated pic.twitter.com/pPKJgjtySF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 30, 2022

Gaetz most recently pushed for the former president to take over the House of Representatives on Saturday. “Give us the ability to fire Nancy Pelosi, take back the majority, impeach Joe Biden, and I am going to nominate Donald Trump for speaker of the United States House of Representatives,” Gaetz said in introducing Trump during a rally in Georgia.

“Well, that was interesting,” Trump said after shaking Gaetz’s hand and stepping behind the podium.

The speaker of the House is typically a House member, but the party in power is able to nominate anyone they want to the position. Gaetz began pushing for Trump’s candidacy as early as the summer of 2021. “Can you just imagine Nancy Pelosi having to hand that gavel to Donald J. Trump?” he mused at a rally in Iowa. “Why wait until 2024?”

He brought it up again in December, claiming he’s talked with Trump about the idea. He declined to elaborate, noting that he keeps his “conversations with the former president between the two of us.”

Gaetz’s isn’t the only Republican to entertain the idea. Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff who has been a key figure in the Jan. 6 committee’s investigation, told Gaetz last November that he “would love to see the gavel go from Nancy Pelosi to Donald Trump,” citing his disappointment with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), the presumptive favorite to take over the role should Republicans win back the House.

McCarthy is currently trying to weather a mini-scandal over Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.)’s claim that he’s been invited to congressional orgies and seen his colleagues do cocaine. It’s hard to imagine Speaker Trump paying much mind to this type of thing, which may be part of why Gaetz — who’s under investigation for sex trafficking a minor — is so keen on giving him control of the House.

Unfortunately for Gaetz, it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen.