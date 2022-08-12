The FBI Retrieved ‘Top Secret’ Materials from Mar-a-Lago, Document Shows

The FBI retrieved “around 20 boxes of items” from Mar-a-Lago on Monday, including 11 sets of classified documents, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing a list of items obtained by the bureau which is part of a document that contains the search warrant authorizing the raid.

Specifically, agents “collected four sets of top secret documents, three sets of secret documents, and three sets of confidential documents,” according to the Journal. The document did not detail the contents of those documents. While “secret” is a widely applied label in the intelligence world and at times applied to relatively insignificant documents, the “top secret” classification is applied to far more sensitive material.

The three-page list also notes that agents removed from the former president’s estate, among other things, Trump’s grant of clemency to Roger Stone and information about the “President of France.”

The warrant authorized agents to search Trump’s office and “all storage rooms and all other rooms or areas within the premises used or available to be used by [the former president] and his staff and in which boxes or documents could be stored, including all structures or buildings on the estate.”

The Washington Post reported Thursday that agents were looking for classified documents relating to nuclear weapons, which Trump denied having, instead baselessly suggesting that agents planted evidence.