Trump Opens New Portal to Hell By Promoting #MAGACHALLENGE Rap Contest on Twitter

It’s going to get worse before it gets better… if it gets better… and it’s probably not going to.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters upon arrival at the White House in WashingtonTrump, Washington, USA - 03 Nov 2019

President Trump raps to reporters upon arrival at the White House in Washington, D.C., November 3rd, 2019.

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock (Trump) Shutterstock. 3 (Chain, letters)

President Trump is reportedly already in talks with Apprentice producer Mark Burnett to develop a post-presidency version of the show, but he’s not waiting until he leaves the White House to indulge his inner (outer) reality show host.

On Friday, Trump tweeted plans to announce winners of the #MAGACHALLENGE — a social media trend in which pro-Trump rappers film themselves spitting their affection for the president — and invite them to the White House to perform, effectively opening a fresh portal to hell by promoting what is soon to become one of the most cursed hashtags in Twitter’s history to his 66.6 million followers.

The #MAGACHALLENGE began with the September 14th tweet Trump quoted in his announcement, in which amateur rapper and noted Trump fan Bryson Gay calls for the president’s supporters to rhyme over his beat and “make liberals cry.” The hashtag blew up, with countless fans awkwardly rapping about their allegiance to Trump and hatred of liberals and the media. “I think the MAGA challenge is doing what everybody expected Kanye West to do for the [Trump] campaign,” Gray told the Daily Dot last month, adding that it is “easing the tensions in the culture and helping get the word out about Trump,” while proving “not all Trump voters and GOP are stick ups.”

Here’s one potential way to spend the next 7 minutes and 50 seconds of your life. You will not get that time back.

Even Isaiah Washington, the former Grey’s Anatomy actor who was fired for assaulting a coworker and using a homophobic slur, chimed in with what under an extremely loose definition of the term could be called “bars.”

But before spitting you spend too much time in the lab, #MAGACHALLENGERS, we’d remind you  Trump’s record of following through on contest prizes is… not great.

