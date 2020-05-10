Trump Loses His Mother’s Day Mind Topping 100 Twitter Shares So Far

In a crazed Sunday morning burst, President Donald Trump took to his favorite social media platform and rage shared 52 tweets and retweets by 8:20 a.m. Eastern Time, passing 100 by 4:00 p.m.

Trump did not forget the holiday and calmly tweeted “HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY!” to all the moms in the Twittersphere at 8:10 a.m. But according to CNN’s Manu Raju, 10 minutes later the president had zoomed past 50 shares.

HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2020

Raju posted some screencaps of Trump’s frantic tweets along with the count:

“Trump has retweeted, quote-tweeted and tweeted himself 52 messages in around an hour’s time this Mother’s Day morning. A sampling:”

Trump has retweeted, quote-tweeted and tweeted himself 52 messages in around an hour’s time this Mother’s Day morning. A sampling: pic.twitter.com/xDvU87NZoA — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 10, 2020

Raju passed the mind-numbing task of keeping numerical track of the tweeter-in-chief’s conveyor belt-like tweet binge to Vox’s Aaron Rupar, who tweeted that Trump had surpassed 100 “tweets or retweets” just prior to 4:00 p.m. Eastern time.

“Trump is now up to 103 tweets or retweets today, including numerous retweets of QAnon accounts and at least one of a Twitter egg,” Rupar wrote.

Trump is now up to 103 tweets or retweets today, including numerous retweets of QAnon accounts and at least one of a Twitter egg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 10, 2020

According to the Guardian, some of the president tweets included former President Barack Obama. Trump is pushing a nonsensical conspiracy theory that involves Obama, Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation and the president’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn. After Friday’s report where Obama could be heard in a leaked private call bashing Trump’s mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis, calling it, “an absolute chaotic disaster,” it was all too predictable that Trump would go after the former president.

Trump’s 3:11 p.m. tweet that read, “OBAMAGATE!” kicked off a still trending hashtag. And in DC, the hashtag #TrumpsJealousOfObama also started trending.

With the U.S. coronavirus death toll topping 80,000 on Sunday, we can be comforted knowing that Trump is hard at work looking for answers to the pandemic. Rest well America, and HAPPY MOTHERS DAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!