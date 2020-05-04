 As Trump Lies About “Great Reviews” CDC Projects 3,000 Deaths per Day - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Stranglers' Dave Greenfield Dead at 71 After Coronavirus Battle Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

While Trump Lies About ‘Great Reviews’ for Pandemic Response, His Admin Projects 3,000 Deaths per Day

“Now that we’re getting back together, there is a certainty that there will be more viral spread,” Dr. Joshua Sharfstein said about the CDC’s internal document

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
As Trump Lies About "Great Reviews" CDC Projects 3,000 Deaths per Day

An elderly woman suspected of having covid-19 is brought into Brooklyn hospital.

Braulio Jatar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

As President Trump was tweeting about getting nowhere-to-be-found “great reviews” on “how well” he is “handling the pandemic,” his administration is projecting a steep rise in coronavirus cases that will reach 3,000 deaths per day by June 1.

According to the New York Times, modeling by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is privately projecting a steep increase of new COVID-19 deaths. The report says a near doubling of current 1,750 daily deaths is now expected.

The internal document obtained by the Times includes a chart that “forecasts about 200,000 new cases each day by the end of the month, up from about 25,000 cases now.” At the same time, the president is either encouraging local governments or staying silent as a slew of states begin to open up their economies.

On Monday, the same day of the Times’ grim report, Trump tweeted, “Getting great reviews, finally, for how well we are handling the pandemic, especially our strong production of desperately needed ventilators, the building of field hospitals & beds, and soon, the great things we are doing on testing. People are really working well together!”

But Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, cautions: “The only thing that’s been holding this virus in check is our ability to stay away from each other. Now that we’re getting back together, there is a certainty that there will be more viral spread,” he told NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell while speaking about the new report.

The Times goes on to say that the new projections confirm public health experts’ fears that reopening the economy will set the country back to where it was in mid-March — when many of the nation’s health facilities were on the brink of system overload.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: coronavirus, Donald Trump

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.