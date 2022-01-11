Trump Lawyer Calls New York Attorney General a ‘Sick Person’ for … Doing Her Job

Former President Trump and the Trump Organization are not happy about New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil investigation into his finances, and are pulling out all the stops to prevent it from moving forward. Their main argument seems to be that they would simply rather not be getting investigated.

“She is a sick person who really truly has taken her oath of office and just weaponized it,” Trump attorney Alina Habba said of James on Newsmax. “We basically today said, look, we get the court system, we get that it’s going to take a couple of years to get through a normal case. But this is so bad, we have to stop right now and be fair. The fishing expedition has to stop.”

Trump’s lawyer tonight said that they filed for an emergency injunction to try and stop Letitia James’ investigation because “she is a sick person” who has “taken her oath of office and just weaponized it” to get Trump. pic.twitter.com/i6rgELdXNz — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 11, 2022

Trump and the company filed a motion in court Monday to request a preliminary injunction against James’ investigation into the company, demanding either a preliminary injunction or James’ recusal from the case while their lawsuit against her proceeds. In the suit, Trump’s attorney argued that James is pursuing the case out of revenge against him. James’ investigation seeks to determine whether the former president fraudulently inflated his assets’ worth when seeking loans, while claiming those same assets were worth less when it came to his tax obligations.

Eric Trump on Monday appeared on Fox News to allege that the investigation is somehow in defiance of the Constitution.

“She ran on the campaign promise of suing my father because she didn’t believe in his political party, because she didn’t like us, because the people of Washington, D.C., told her to do that,” Eric added in an interview with Sean Hannity. “It violates the Constitution,” he continued. “It’s unethical, it’s wrong, and you don’t need to listen to me. Listen to all the videos where [James said] ‘I’m gonna get him, I’m gonna get his children, I’m gonna take him down.’ … This is what you’d expect from Russia, from Venezuela. This is third-rate stuff.”

Eric Trump says Letitia James suing Trump violates the constitution pic.twitter.com/x6R9HAJmMF — Acyn (@Acyn) January 11, 2022

While James is running the civil investigation into Trump, she is also involved with a criminal investigation into Trump, his companies, and their leadership led by the Manhattan district attorney. Over the summer, that office charged the Trump Organization and Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg with 15 counts of financial crimes, including federal tax fraud, falsifying business records, grand larceny, and scheme conspiracy. Both have pleaded not guilty.

As part of the civil investigation, James has subpoenaed Trump’s eldest children, Donald Jr. and Ivanka, as well as the former president, requesting depositions. Both of Trump’s children claimed they cannot testify in the civil case because James could learn information relevant to the criminal investigation during their testimony without guaranteeing the same protections they’d receive if they testified in a criminal case. Responding to those claims, James issued a statement: “These delay tactics will not stop us from following the facts or the law, which is why we will be asking the court to compel Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump to testify with our office under oath. Our investigation will continue undeterred.”