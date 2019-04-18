Trump on Learning of Special Counsel Appointment: ‘I’m F-cked’

One of the juiciest details in the redacted Mueller report reveals President Trump’s profane reaction to learning that he would be investigated by a special counsel over his connections to Russia.

According to notes taken by Jody Hunt, who served as chief of staff to then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the news that Robert Mueller would be launching an investigation sent Trump into a tailspin.

Trump learned about the May 17th, 2017 appointment of Mueller from Sessions, the report relates. “According to notes written by Hunt, when Sessions told the President that a Special Counsel had been appointed, the President slumped back in his chair and said, ‘Oh my God. This is terrible. This is the end of my Presidency. I’m fucked.'”

The report reveals that Trump quickly shifted from despondency and “became angry.” Trump began berating Sessions for the attorney general’s previous decision to recuse himself from the Russia matters. “How could you let this happen, Jeff?” Trump asked, insisting that Sessions had “let [him] down.” According to Sessions, Trump told him, “you were supposed to protect me.”

This not the job of the attorney general, who is supposed to independently uphold the laws and the constitution of the United States without fear of favor. Although Sessions’ replacement Bill Barr appears to understand that this is his job, under Trump.

Trump then began obsessing about how exactly f’cked he was, according to the report: “Everyone tells me if you get one of these independent counsels it ruins your presidency,” Trump said. “It takes years and years and I won’t be able to do anything.”

Trump concluded: “This is the worst thing that ever happened to me.”