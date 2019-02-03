Trump Could Be Our Laziest President Ever, According to Leaked Schedules

Axios has obtained leaked, private schedules of President Donald Trump showing how he’s spent his time over the past three months. According to the leaked schedules, our president has spent 60% of his “working” hours since the midterms in unstructured “Executive Time.”

Executive Time is supposed to consist of time in the Oval Office, but Trump wakes before 6 a.m. and doesn’t leave the residence for five hours. He spends that time, according to Axios, “watching TV, reading the papers, and responding to what he sees and reads by phoning aides, members of Congress, friends, administration officials and informal advisers.” And, we can safely assume, tweeting like a madman.

Then, usually around 11:00 or 11:30 a.m., the president finally gets off his ass and actually does some work, attending an intelligence briefing with his chief of staff. The idea for Executive Time, which during the three months the leaked schedules totaled 297 hours, came from former chief of staff John Kelly because of Trump’s disdain of regular schedules.

Axios spoke to Chris Whipple, author of The Gatekeepers: How the White House Chiefs of Staff Define Every Presidency, who said “there’s almost no [historical] parallel” for Trump’s less-than-busy schedule. “The most important asset in any presidency is the president’s time,” Whipple said. “And Trump is a guy who gives new meaning to the notion of an unstructured presidency.”