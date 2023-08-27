Trump Lawyer Claims Team Is ‘Not Concerned’ About the 91 Charges Against Him

Donald Trump is facing a total of 91 criminal charges, including 44 federal charges and 47 state charges, but his attorney Alina Habba claims, “We’re not concerned at all.”

“We’re not concerned because we know the facts of these cases, which I can’t get into obviously for privileged reasons,” Alina Habba told host Shannon Bream on Fox News Sunday.

Trump has been indicted four times in the last five months, most recently in Georgia, where he faces charges in the state related to his attempts to interfere with the state’s 2020 election results. Federal prosecutors, meanwhile, have charged him with crimes related to efforts to overturn the election and for stealing classified documents. And in New York, he is being prosecuted for paying “hush money” to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about their alleged affair ahead of the 2016 election.

But according to Habba, all of these cases are mere political ploys, part of a “coordinated effort” among prosecutors to thwart Trump’s 2024 campaign. “I can tell you that it’s to tie him up. It’s definitely political,” Habba said. “They intentionally waited years and years and years for something that happened to bring it now when he is the leading candidate for the Republican Party.”

“There’s very much a coordinated effort,” Habba added. “And if you ever doubted it, think about how [Fulton County prosecutor] Fani [Willis] when she was asked at her press conference if she was coordinating with Jack Smith in D.C. and the government couldn’t give us a yes or no. That says it all.”

When Bream asked how Habba is prepping Trump to testify in these cases, the attorney again played nonchalant, saying he doesn’t need much prep at all.

"If it was a normal person, honestly Shannon, I could understand the concern," Habba said. "President Trump is not your average person. He's incredibly intelligent and he knows the ropes. He also knows the facts because he lived them. These are not complicated facts."

Habba continued, “What is he going to have to be prepped for? The truth? You don’t have to prep much when you’ve done nothing wrong. So that I’m not concerned with.”

In addition to facing criminal charges, Trump is also facing other trials slated for later this year and early 2024, including a defamation suit brought by E. Jean Carroll and a federal class action suit alleging the Trump family promoted a pyramid scheme on The Apprentice and at business conventions.