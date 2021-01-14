Jared and Ivanka Aren’t Sharing Toilets With People Who’ve Agreed to Die for Them

The Secret Service who’ve pledged to give their lives to protect Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have for years been instructed not to use any of the seven bathrooms in the Trump/Kushner home.

Instead, the Secret Service has spent $100,000 in taxpayer money to rent a $3,000-per-month basement studio apartment nearby with a bathroom so that agents can use the toilet.

Why exactly the agents are barred from using one of the 6.5 bathrooms in the six-bedroom home is a matter of dispute. The White House is denying that Jared and Ivanka banned agents from the house porcelain, but it’s worth remembering that the White House lies all the time about matters far larger than this. And the Washington Post, in reporting on SecretSquatgate, quotes a “law enforcement official familiar with the situation” who says “the agents were kept out at the family’s request.”

To solve the problem, the Secret Service first installed a porta-potty near the Trump/Kushner home as a solution, but that sparked protests from neighbors. The porta-potty was eventually removed, and agents began to use a bathroom in the garage of a nearby house where former president Barrack Obama and his family live. Obama’s security detail had converted the garage to a command post, and they allowed agents protecting the Trump/Kushner family to use the bathroom. That is until one of their agents left what the Post describes as “an unpleasant mess” in the bathroom. This caused Obama’s agents to ban Trump/Kushner agents from using their facilities.

Forced to find alternate accommodations, agents began using restrooms at local businesses or driving a mile to the Naval Observatory, where the vice president lives, to use a guard station bathroom. That’s when they knocked on neighbor Kay Kendall’s door to discuss renting the basement studio below her home.

“I think it was very clear that they just needed a place to take a shower, take a break, use the facilities, have lunch,” Kendall told the Post. “I’m happy to be able to have helped them.”

According to General Services Administration records, the lease for the apartment began on September 27th, 2017, and will end in September of this year. By then, the government will have paid $144,000 in taxpayer dollars for the lease.

The White House, however, denies that Ivanka and Jared insisted the agents find alternate accommodations. “When discussions regarding protecting their home were initially had in 2017, Ivanka and Jared made clear that their home would always be open to the incredible men and women on their detail. It was only after a decision by the [Secret Service] was made that their detail sought other accommodations,” writes White House spokesman Judd Deere, whose job is to take taxpayer money to repeat Trump’s lies, in an email.

Ivanka Trump has marketed, or should we say “architected,” herself as a softer, kinder, more palatable version of her father. But the truth is she can be as ruthless as he is. When she owned a clothing label, factory employees in Indonesia and China who made the clothes complained of pay as low as $1 per hour and inhumane, abusive working conditions. And according to reporting by the Post’s David Fahrenthold, Trump and his adult children have funneled $238,000 to Trump properties by visiting them and forcing the Secret Service to spend money on accommodations.