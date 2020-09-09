 Trump Admits He Downplayed the 'Deadly' Coronavirus: Woodward Book - Rolling Stone
Listen: Trump Admits on Tape He Deliberately Downplayed Covid-19

“I still like playing it down because I don’t want to create a panic,” Trump says of a virus that has killed nearly 200,000 people

President Donald Trump listens during a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump listens during a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, on Friday, September 4th, 2020.

Evan Vucci/AP

President Trump deliberately downplayed the severity of the coronavirus despite knowing in early February that the virus was “deadly.” according to a new book from Bob Woodward.

“I wanted to always play it down,” he told Woodward on March 19th, according to audio obtained by CNN. “I still like playing it down because I don’t want to create a panic.”

Trump knew about the risks the virus posed as early as February 7th, even as he was publicly minimizing the risks of the disease spreading in the United States and bungling action to stop it. “It’s a very tricky situation,” the president told Woodward before explaining that the virus can be transmitted through the air. “It’s more deadly than … even your strenuous flus. … This is more deadly. This is five percent [mortality rate] versus one percent and less than one percent. You know? So, this is deadly stuff.”

Trump’s comments to Woodward stand in stark contrast to how he has portrayed the threat to the public. Three days after the initial conversation, the president on February 10th dismissed the virus as something that “a lot of people think that goes away in April with the heat — as the heat comes in.” He continued to downplay Covid-19 in the critical weeks that followed, claiming that it was “very much under control” and insisting the number of cases was trending downwards. “It’s going to disappear,” Trump said at the White House on February 27th. “One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear.”

To date, over 6,300,000 Americans have tested positive for Covid-19, nearly 190,000 of which have died.

In This Article: Bob Woodward, coronavirus, covid-19, Donald Trump

