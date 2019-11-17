Trump Replies ‘See You Soon’ After Kim Jong-un Calls for Biden to Be ‘Beaten to Death With a Stick’

On Sunday, President Donald Trump took a quick Twitter break from trying to intimidate those who’ve testified during the impeachment inquiry to once again say friendly things to his favorite pen pal, North Korean tyrant Kim Jong-un. Only this time, it was in response to Un calling for the death of Joe Biden.

The president spotted a tweet from an anchor of the lesser-known Trump propaganda “news” network, One America News, who linked to an article that quoted Un’s own mouthpiece, North Korean’s state news agency KCNA. The tweet called Joe Biden a “rabid dog” and said he should be “beaten to death with a stick.” But Trump ignored the threat and cheerily replied, “See you soon!”

“Mr. Chairman, Joe Biden may be Sleepy and Very Slow, but he is not a “rabid dog.” He is actually somewhat better than that, but I am the only one who can get you where you have to be. You should act quickly, get the deal done. See you soon!” the president tweeted.

The article that Trump shared by quote tweeting the cable news host also goes after Biden’s health, saying he’s in “the final stage of dementia.” The article also said that the “time has come for him to depart his life.”

Trump has embraced North Korea’s ruthless leader after attacking him early in his presidency, publicly calling Un “little rocket man,” which led to a name calling back-and-forth. But that animosity has now ceased.

Trump seems to respect the violence Un brings, even against his own people. Back in June, the president brought along Fox News’ Tucker Carlson to a meeting with Un in North Korea, leaving behind his then national security advisor John Bolton. While with the president, Carlson said during a morning phone interview on Fox News, “You know you’ve got to be honest about what it means to lead a country; it means killing people.”