Trump Goes After Deceased Senator John McCain, Again

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday to again bash John McCain. The late Arizona senator has been dead for seven months now.

Trump was triggered by a Fox News interview with former independent counsel Ken Starr, who investigated Bill Clinton. Starr said that if it were true that McCain had anything to do with the leaked memos from the Christopher Steele Russia dossier it would be “a very dark stain” against the deceased senator.

The president then tweeted, “So it was indeed (just proven in court papers) ‘last in his class’ (Annapolis) John McCain that sent the Fake Dossier to the FBI and Media hoping to have it printed BEFORE the Election. He & the Dems, working together, failed (as usual). Even the Fake News refused this garbage!”

In the tweet, according to Mediaite, Trump lied about McCain’s school record.

Trump has been criticized on Twitter and elsewhere over the comments. Meghan McCain, the late senator’s daughter, responded in a tweet writing, “No one will ever love you the way they loved my father…. I wish I had been given more Saturday’s with him. Maybe spend yours with your family instead of on twitter obsessing over mine?”

When this president feels aggrieved, not even death can subside his need to lash out.