 Trump Spars With John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Over Criminal Justice
Rolling Stone
Trump Spars With John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Over Criminal Justice Reform

“Melania, please praise this man. He needs you.” #presidentpussyassbitch

By

Reporter

President Trump gets into a Twitter feud with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

Shutterstock

President Trump took to Twitter on Sunday evening to call out John Legend and his “filthy mouthed wife” Chrissy Teigen for not giving him enough credit for the passage of criminal justice reform legislation. In a series of Tweets, the president also singled out NBC news anchor Lester Holt for not including his efforts in the MSNBC “Justice For All” program, a series investigation on criminal justice reform.

“When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn’t come close.”

Donald J. Trump holds a map that appears to show the course of Hurricane Dorian going through part of Alabama
NOAA Staff Instructed Not to Contradict the President's Sharpie Hurricane Forecasts
Trump Cancels Afghan Peace Talks With Taliban at Camp David Via Tweet

He added, “Guys like boring musician John Legend and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. “Anchor” Lester Holt doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about the importance or passage of Criminal Justice Reform. They only talk about the minor players, or people that had nothing to do with it…And the people that so desperately sought my help when everyone else had failed, all they talk about now is Impeaching President Trump!”

Both Teigen and Legend responded, with Teigen asking the president why he couldn’t even refer to her by name, calling his Tweets his “9th meltdown of the day.” “Lol what a pussy ass bitch,” Teigen wrote on Twitter. Tagged everyone but me. An honor, mister president.” She also encouraged fans to get the hashtag trending.

Legend, meanwhile, criticized the fact that the president of the United State has nothing more important to do than attack people online. He wrote, “Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody—ANYBODY—will praise you. Melania, please praise this man. He needs you.”

