Trump Is Big Mad That Joe Rogan Apologized for Repeatedly Saying the N-Word

Donald Trump is angry that Joe Rogan is apologizing for repeatedly saying the N-word.

“Joe Rogan is an interesting and popular guy, but he’s got to stop apologizing to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics,” the former president wrote in a statement released Monday night. “How many ways can you say you’re sorry? Joe, just go about what you do so well and don’t let them make you look weak and frightened. That’s not you and it never will be!”

Rogan, who has come under fire for spreading Covid-19 misinformation and spouting racist slurs on his mega-popular The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, apologized on Saturday night for multiple instances in which he said the N-word on past episodes. Calling it the “most regretful and shameful thing,” he’s had to address, Rogan added that “there’s no context where a white person is ever allowed to say that, never mind publicly on a podcast, and I agree with that.”

The day before Rogan apologized, Spotify quietly removed over 70 episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience from its archives. It’s unclear exactly which episodes were removed, but many have pointed out that several of them featured Rogan saying the N-word.

Rogan previously apologized to Spotify, who paid Rogan $100 million for the exclusive rights to publish his podcast, for the controversy resulting from the Covid misinformation spread by himself and some of his podcast guests. “I’m not trying to promote misinformation, I’m not trying to be controversial,” Rogan said in an Instagram video. “I’ve never tried to do anything with this podcast other than to just talk to people.”