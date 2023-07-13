Jared Kushner Testifies Before Grand Jury Investigating His Father-in-Law: Report

Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former advisor Jared Kushner has reportedly testified before Special Counsel Jack Smith’s grand jury investigating the former president’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

According to The New York Times, Kusher was reportedly grilled as to whether or not the former president earnestly believed that the election had been fraudulently stolen from him. A source with knowledge of the interview told the Times that Kushner told investigators that Trump’s beliefs about the election were earnest.



The grand jury has reportedly also questioned former White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin, who gave a much different account of Trump’s state of mind in the days following the election.

Griffin, who in April of last year testified before the Jan. 6 committee, has maintained that the former president directly expressed to her his dismay over having “lost to this effing guy,” and later “deluding” himself into believing the election had been stolen.

Smith has reportedly honed in on questioning those in Trump’s orbit in the aftermath of 2020 in order to establish the extent to which Trump and his allies were aware there was no electoral hope of winning the election. Earlier this month, a CNN report revealed that investigators had questioned witnesses regarding an Oval Office meeting that took place weeks after the election. During the meeting, Trump and his advisors reportedly discussed various hail-mary ploys to keep him in power, including seizing voting machines and invoking martial law.

Establishing that Trump was aware he had lost his bid for reelection would be a critical component of the Justice Department’s case against the former president should they bring an indictment against him.

Smith has already brought criminal charges in relation to his probe into Trump’s hoarding and mishandling of classified documents following his departure from office. While the DOJ has not yet given any signals that they’re nearing a charging decision, Trump wrote on Truth Social Thursday afternoon that “there’ll be another Indictment & Arrest coming down the tracks very soon.”



The only problem for the former president is that indictment could come from any one of a truly astounding number of investigations.