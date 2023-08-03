×
Trump Wants Jan. 6 Trial in ‘Unbiased’ West Virginia, Where He Won by 40 Points

The former president called the conservative state "politically unbiased"
ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 29: Former U.S. President Donald Trump enters Erie Insurance Arena for a political rally while campaigning for the GOP nomination in the 2024 election on July 29, 2023 in Erie, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
Donald Trump enters Erie Insurance Arena for a political rally while campaigning for the GOP nomination in the 2024 election on July 29, 2023 in Erie, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Donald Trump has come up with a new strategy to beat the latest round of criminal charges the Justice Department slapped on him earlier this week: move the trial to West Virginia.

“The latest Fake ‘case’ brought by Crooked Joe Biden & Deranged Jack Smith will hopefully be moved to an impartial Venue, such as the politically unbiased nearby State of West Virginia!” the former president wrote on Wednesday. “IMPOSSIBLE to get a fair trial in Washington, D.C., which is over 95% anti-Trump, & for which I have called for a Federal TAKEOVER in order to bring our Capital back to Greatness. It is now a high crime embarrassment to our Nation and, indeed, the World. This Indictment is all about Election Interference!!!”

Trump will be tried for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Washington, D.C. because that’s where the alleged crimes took place. It’s the same reason he will be tried in a Trump-friendly part of Florida for hoarding classified documents at Mar-a-Lago upon leaving the White House.

Trump does seem to have drawn a tough judge for the Jan. 6 proceedings. Tanya S. Chutkan is an Obama appointee who already ruled against Trump when he was trying to prevent the House Jan. 6 Committee from getting ahold of his White House records. He’d certainly have an easier time of it with a jury of West Virginians, who favored Trump over Biden by nearly 40 points in 2020, and Trump over Clinton by over 40 points four years earlier.

Trump’s push to move the trial out of Washington, D.C., may be doomed, but he and his lawyers will certainly do what they can to delay it. “[W]hat we want is a just trial, not simply a speedy trial,” Trump lawyer John Lauro told NPR. “There’s no need to railroad any defendant in the United States. And we’re hoping the Justice Department will recognize that justice is more important than speed.”

