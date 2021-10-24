‘Nobody’s Off-Limits,’ Including Trump, Jan. 6 Chair Says of Subpoenas

The chair of the Jan. 6 Select Committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), said that he is open to the idea of subpoenaing former President Donald Trump, if that is where the evidence leads.

Asked on Face the Nation by host Margaret Brennan if the committee would subpoena Trump himself, Thompson said “nobody’s off-limits.”

“We will be on an ongoing basis issuing subpoenas to various individuals around the country,” Thompson said. “If we have enough evidence, and obviously we are pursuing evidence, but if the evidence leads to former President Trump or anyone else, the committee is not resonant in pushing back on it. We will go forward with it.”

When will the Jan. 6 committee subpoena former Pres. Trump? Is there a direct connection?@BennieGThompson tells @margbrennan: "Nobody is off limits." WATCH –> pic.twitter.com/onl6tXP7cq — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) October 24, 2021

Thompson added that he and the committee are following the money to determine who paid for so many people to come to D.C. for the “Stop the Steal” rally and subsequent attack on the Capitol.

“It’s just interesting to note a lot of people came to Washington by bus, by plane, by chartered vehicles. They stayed in hotels, motels. Somebody had to pay for it,” Thompson said. “And we want to look at whether or not that paying for that participation was legal and whether or not it contributed to what occurred on Jan. 6.”

Who financed the leadup to the Jan. 6 insurrection? @BennieGThompson tells @margbrennan his committee is following the money: "A lot of people came to Washington by bus, by plane, by charter vehicles, they stayed in hotels…somebody had to pay for it." pic.twitter.com/DhP6M5yv4i — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) October 24, 2021

Thompson also described how the committee has issued subpoenas to social media companies, including Facebook, to uncover clues about how the event was planned. The committee, he said, is currently negotiating with the platforms regarding which information they will share. But, Thompson added, there is “no question” the event was premeditated.

“The worst-kept secret in America is that Donald Trump invited individuals to come to Washington on Jan. 6,” Thompson said. “He said all hell would break loose.”