Grift That Keeps on Grifting

Trump, Jan. 6 Prisoners Collaborate on Cringe

The former president performs on a track with inmates incarcerated for their alleged roles in the Capitol riots
Trump is Releasing ‘Justice For All' Song with Jan. 6 Prisoners
Former President Donald Trump Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In the grift that keeps on grifting, Donald Trump and inmates incarcerated for their alleged roles in the Capitol riots have recorded a song that will release Thursday at midnight, according to Forbes.

The former president reportedly recorded the Pledge of Allegiance at Mar-a-Lago to play over “The Star-Spangled Banner,” which was performed by a group of about 20 inmates, called the J6 Prison Choir, from the Washington, D.C. jail. The song, titled “Justice for All,” runs just over two minutes, and was produced by an unidentified artist, per the report.

The proceeds from the music are set to benefit the families of those imprisoned for their alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection that left five dead including a police officer who was beaten, a rioter who was shot, and three Trump loyalists who died during the storming of the building.

According to Forbes, former Trump official Kash Patel and former Fox News host Ed Henry, who was fired from the network in 2020 following accusations of rape, reportedly collaborated with Trump to lead the musical project. Henry has also erected a community page around the track on locals.com, where hapless individuals can join the crowdfunding website for $10.

The Justice Department has launched a series of criminal investigations into Trump over his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection after losing his bid for re-election. The probe has been followed by a defamation suit brought against Fox News by Dominion Voting Systems, which alleges the network knowingly misled the public about claims of fraud in the 2020 election

