fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
No regrets

Asked If He Has Jan. 6 Regrets, Trump Boasts About Crowd Size

"I've never spoken to a crowd as large as this, and that was because they thought the election was rigged," the former president said during CNN's town hall
WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 05: Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally on August 05, 2022 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Former President Trump endorsed Republican candidate Tim Michels in the governor's race against candidate Rebecca Kleefisch, who is supported by former Vice President Mike Pence. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Donald Trump Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Donald Trump has no regrets about Jan. 6.

During a a CNN town hall on Wednesday, moderator Kaitlan Collins asked the former president whether he has “any regrets about his actions that day.” In response, Trump boasted about the size of the crowd.

“January 6th had to do with the fact that hundreds of thousands of people, and you don’t see the pictures very often. A lot of the people here probably were there. Jan. 6 was the largest crowd I’ve ever spoken to,” he told Collins. “That was prior to the walk down to the Capitol building. I’ve never spoken to a crowd as large as this, and that was because they thought the election was rigged.”

Trump continued by claiming the crowd “had love in their heart.” Although it didn’t look like there was much love in the crowd when it descended on the Capitol building and attacked police officers who were protecting it.

“They were there proud,” Trump said. “They were there with love in their heart. That was was unbelievable, and it was a beautiful day. And what I was asked to do. I wasn’t involved in it very much. I was asked to come in and would I make a speech. I made a speech and I said walk peacefully and patriotically.”

The former president then tried to blame former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for what happened that day, claiming she was “in charge of national security.”

When asked why he didn’t tell his supporters to leave the Capitol sooner, Trump pulled out a print out of his tweets from the day before when he told his supporters to be “peaceful.” But that was before he told them from the stage of the Stop the Steal rally on Jan. 6 to “fight like hell” or they wouldn’t “have a country anymore.”

Collins pushed back, saying, “They’re not in charge of the National Guard,” and telling Trump that his  Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller said Trump never gave a formal order to deploy it.

“He did not say that,” Trump said.

Editor’s picks

The 50 Worst Decisions in Music History

The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time

The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time

The 100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time

“He has testified that,” Collins said.

Trump, who was found liable for defamation and battery of E. Jean Carroll on Tuesday, opened the town hall by mocking the author. “I was very famous then and I owned the Plaza Hotel right next door and I owned the buildings around it — I’m not going into a dressing room of a crowded department store,” Trump retorted when asked about the recent verdict. 

Trending

The former president also when on his usual rant of unfounded claims of election fraud Wednesday. Prior to CNN’s town hall, former Capitol Police officer Michael Fanone wrote in Rolling Stone, “Those lies persuaded thousands of his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, violently attacking uniformed police officers and terrorizing members of Congress and their staff. I witnessed this assault firsthand… As a result of my efforts that day I was severely beaten, struck numerous times with a taser, and suffered a heart attack as well as a traumatic brain injury. One police officer died, and several others took their own lives in the wake of that barbaric day.”

Less than an hour after the event ended, the Biden campaign turned Trump’s words about Jan. 6 into a campaign ad.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Striking Writers Mock 'Wednesday' Star Jenna Ortega

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Post-Credits Scenes Suggest Even More Sequels That Marvel Has Yet to Announce

Twitter Has Some Serious Thoughts About Jill Biden's 'Insulting' Seating Arrangement at King Charles III's Coronation

Mariah Carey Tells Nick Cannon Not To Bring His "Bullsh*t" To Her Home

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad