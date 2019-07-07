×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1329: Halsey
Read Next Watch the Who Play 'The Punk and the Godfather' With Eddie Vedder at Wembley Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Trump Called ‘Inept,’ ‘Insecure’ and ‘Clumsy’ in Leaked UK Documents

The president’s administration is rife with “vicious infighting and chaos,” wrote Britain’s ambassador to the United States according to a report

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House.

Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock

Britain’s ambassador to the United States, Kim Darroch, thinks President Donald Trump is “inept,” “insecure” and “incompetent,” according to leaked documents obtained by British tabloid the Daily Mail.

Darroch reportedly briefed London in cables describing the White House as “uniquely dysfunctional,” adding that Trump’s political career could end in “disgrace.”

Darroch also wrote that Trump’s administration was rife with “vicious infighting and chaos” and “knife fights” and that they could be indebted to “dodgy Russians.”

One of Darroch’s memos read, “We don’t really believe this administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept.”

The UK foreign office released a statement about the Mail’s article and notably did not deny their existence.

“The British public would expect our Ambassadors to provide Ministers with an honest, unvarnished assessment of the politics in their country,” the statement read. “Their views are not necessarily the views of ministers or indeed the government. But we pay them to be candid. Just as the US ambassador here will send back his reading of Westminster politics and personalities.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1329: Halsey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad