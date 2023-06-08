Trump Indicted for Second Time in Classified Docs Probe

Former President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that he has been indicted by the Department of Justice. Multiple outlets have confirmed that an indictment has been reached.

According to Politico, the DOJ has leveled seven charges against the former president, the specifics of which are not yet public.

The DOJ has been investigating Trump’s unauthorized retention of classified documents post-presidency and served the former president with a “target letter” earlier this week.

“The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Thursday afternoon, adding in a subsequent post that he has “been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM.”

BREAKING — Donald Trump says that his attorneys have been informed that he has been indicted in the classified document investigation. pic.twitter.com/j1LplS0tjW — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) June 8, 2023

“I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!” Trump added.

This would be the second criminal indictment brought against Trump this year. In April, the former president was charged by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg with 34 separate felony counts of falsifying business records related to his 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

For weeks now, Trump’s attorneys have been preparing the former president for this outcome. As previously reported by Rolling Stone allies of the former president had told him that despite thinking the investigation was “bullshit,” an indictment was all but a certainty.



On Monday, Trump’s attorneys met with members of the Justice Department, including Special Counsel Jack Smith, in a last-ditch effort to convince investigators not to charge the former president. It appears their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

In August, FBI agents executed a search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida. Authorities seized hundreds of classified documents retained by the former president following his departure from the White House. The raid was the culmination of a months-long effort by the National Archives and federal authorities to recover the missing materials. Trending Oh-So-Mature Trump Aides Want Him to Focus on DeSantis’ Penis The FDA Warned Ozempic Users. They Don’t Give a F-ck Ariana Madix Releases 'F-ck Me in This T-Shirt' Merch After Tom Sandoval’s ‘Sick’ Reunion Comment He Spent a Decade Trying to Prove His Parents Killed His Teen Sister

Trump and his legal teams’ went to great pains to prevent investigators from actually seeing what was in the documents he was hoarding in his home, including a bid to the Supreme Court to prevent prosecutors from examining the contents of the recovered documents.



Trump has spent the week fuming online over the prospect of another criminal case against him. “No one has told me I’m being indicted, and I shouldn’t be because I’ve done NOTHING wrong,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday, “but I have assumed for years that I am a Target of the WEAPONIZED DOJ & FBI.”

This is a developing story.