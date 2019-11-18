 Trump Will Strongly Consider Testifying as Poll Shows 70% Disapprove – Rolling Stone
Trump ‘Will Strongly Consider’ Testifying in Impeachment Probe, as New Poll Shows 70% Disapprove of His Ukraine Actions

As the president defends his actions, however, the American people seem unconvinced

In the face of daunting new poll results on Monday morning, President Donald Trump took to his favorite venting outlet and blasted off a Twitter thread that included a juvenile nickname for Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and accusations of an ongoing “witch hunt.” Trump wrote, in part, that during a Sunday news program, Pelosi “suggested that I testify” and that he’d “strongly consider it!”

“Our Crazy, Do Nothing (where’s USMCA, infrastructure, lower drug pricing & much more?) Speaker of the House, Nervous Nancy Pelosi, who is petrified by her Radical Left knowing she will soon be gone (they & Fake News Media are her BOSS), suggested on Sunday’s DEFACE THE NATION….” Trump wrote. “…that I testify about the phony Impeachment Witch Hunt. She also said I could do it in writing. Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!”

Trump’s dubious consideration should be taken with a grain of salt. It seems almost unfathomable that he’d subject himself to questioning, especially involving a controversy that may have legal ramifications, especially considering it includes outright admissions from those in his own administration, such as acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

As the president defends himself, however, the American people seem unconvinced. A new ABC News/Ipsos poll conducted over the weekend found that 70 percent of Americans disapprove of his actions with Ukraine, saying that his request that President Volodymyr Zelensky manufacture dirt on Trump’s political rival, Joe Biden, and his son was wrong. Furthermore, 51 percent of poll respondents said that Trump’s actions were not only wrong but that he should be impeached and removed from office because of them.

And many Americans are keeping a close eye on the impeachment inquiry, with 58 percent saying they were watching the hearings “closely” or “very closely.” Also worrisome for Trump, only 65 percent of Republicans said they were convinced Trump did not commit any wrongdoing. All of this, of course, is bad news for a president less than one year away from a reelection bid.

