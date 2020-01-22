 Trump Brags on Hiding Evidence: 'We Have All the Material, They Don't' - Rolling Stone
Trump Brags About Concealing Impeachment Evidence: ‘We Have All the Material, They Don’t’

The president says impeachment is going well and that he has been watching from Davos

Trump impeachment trial, “We have all the material. They don't have the material.”

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock

President Trump said he’s happy with the way the impeachment trial is going thus far because his administration has not released “materials” that would hurt his cause.

“When we released that conversation all hell broke out with the Democrats,” Trump said. “Because they said, ‘Wait a minute, this is much different than [what Adam Schiff] told us.’”

The president continued, “So, we’re doing very well. I got to watch [the impeachment trial] enough. I thought our team did a very good job. But honestly, we have all the material. They don’t have the material.”

Trump made the stark admission while attending the World Economic Forum in Davos.

When asked about the impeachment trial, Trump initially spoke about what he usually refers to as the “perfect call” with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. In that phone conversation, on July 25, 2019, Trump reportedly asked Zelensky to investigate the Bidens eight times.

The Trump administration has exerted executive privilege while ignoring subpoenas for documents and have directed individuals not to respond to subpoena requests since the beginning of the impeachment process. For comparison, the Clinton administration turned over more than 90,000 pages of documents and material during its impeachment.

Usually, the Trump administration either refuses to explain their stonewalling or excuses their lack of cooperation away by bashing the investigation, calling it illegitimate or a witch hunt. But here, rather astonishingly, President Trump seems to be flatly admitting to withholding evidence.

