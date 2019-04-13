×
Rolling Stone
Our Commander-in-Troll Does Not Care If He Puts Americans In Danger

Trump shares 9/11 video attacking Representative Ilhan Omar

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“The President is actively and willfully endangering the life of a member of Congress,” MSNBC’s Chris Hayes tweeted in reaction to President Donald Trump’s taking to Twitter on Friday and posting a video mix of Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) referencing 9/11 alongside graphic video of the burning World Trade Center towers.

Trump captioned the Islamophobic tweet in all caps, writing, “WE WILL NEVER FORGET,” in reference to what some see as controversial comments made by the congresswoman last month in a video that has since gone viral.

Democratic presidential candidates pushed back by calling out the president out on Twitter:

“Ilhan Omar is a leader with strength and courage. She won’t back down to Trump’s racism and hate, and neither will we. The disgusting and dangerous attacks against her must end.”
– Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)

“The President is inciting violence against a sitting Congresswoman—and an entire group of Americans based on their religion. It’s disgusting. It’s shameful. And any elected leader who refuses to condemn it shares responsibility for it.”
– Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)

“We are stronger than this president’s hatred and Islamophobia. Do not let him drive us apart or make us afraid.”
– Former congressman Beto O’Rourke.

“Someone has already been charged with a serious threat on Congresswoman Omar’s life. The video the President chose to send out today will only incite more hate. You can disagree with her words—as I have done before—but this video is wrong. Enough.”
– Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).

It is clear that this president is all about appealing only to his angry-about-everything base. But acting like a Reddit troll from the bully pulpit is dangerous. Trump knows this, and does not care.

