Trump Ignored a Call from the Pentagon During Jan. 6 Capitol Attack as He Kept Trying to Steal the Election

President Trump ignored a Jan. 6 call from Pentagon officials seeking a coordinated response to the Capitol attack, according to national security officials’ testimony released Thursday.

Trump instead was calling Republican senators to ask them to delay certification of the 2020 election, according to testimony given to Congress’ Jan. 6 committee and released at Thursday’s hearing.

In testimony to the committee, a former White House employee described a conversation between Eric Hershman and Pat Cipollone regarding a pending call from the Pentagon seeking to “coordinate on the response to the attack.” Mr. Herschman allegedly turned to Cipollone and said “the president didn’t want anything done.” Cipollone ended up taking the call himself.

Trump was well aware of the situation at the Capitol. The committee has established that he and his White House team knew within 15 minutes of leaving the stage at the Ellipse that “the Capitol was besieged and under attack.”

Trump’s abdication of his duties as president were immediately clear to White House staff and members of the government. “You’re the commander in chief, you’ve got an assault going on on the Capitol of the United States of America, and there’s nothing? No call? Nothing? Zero?” Milley told the committee in an interview.