Trump’s ‘I Want Nothing’ Rant Triggers Glorious Memes and Songs

While EU ambassador Gordon Sondland was testifying during Wednesday’s impeachment hearings President Donald Trump attempted to defend himself to the media. The president held a pad of paper with words written in all-caps with a sharpie and read aloud in dramatic fashion:

“I WANT NOTHING. I WANT NOTHING. I WANT NO QUID PRO QUO.”

Donald Trump seized upon one particular bit of testimony from Gordon Sondland's hearing today. The EU envoy testified that the president told him "I want nothing" from Ukraine, and "I want no quid pro quo." “That means it’s all over," Trump told reportershttps://t.co/eYuiyBaqZe pic.twitter.com/JuJJNbIAyL — POLITICO (@politico) November 20, 2019

And with that, a viral moment was born. The online mockery seemingly began after comedian Patton Oswalt tweeted a photo of Trump’s oversized note that was captured by Getty Images photographer Mark Wilson with the caption: “Morrissey voice:”

In a Twitter reply to Oswalt, one user produced an “I want nothing” Morrissey version of Trump’s rant, writing along with the video, “Needless to say, I got inspired and put WAY to [sic] much effort into this.” And the rest is browser history.

.@pattonoswalt made a tweet that showed Trump’s handwritten notes and the caption was simply “Morrissey voice:”. Needless to say, I got inspired and put WAY to much effort into this. pic.twitter.com/heOiOhl90P — RuPaul Giamatti (@BenJamminAsh) November 21, 2019

The Twitter creativity continued with a musical emo version of Trump’s “I want nothing.”

Emo Trump recites poem on White House lawn pic.twitter.com/rAD3xRjX4L — Nick Lutsko (@NickLutsko) November 20, 2019

Followed by a Ramones cover of the now-hit rant.

somebody on twitter today: trump's weird hand-scrawled denial today sounds like a ramones song. me: pic.twitter.com/mynZjx0E0M — Alex Kliment (@SaoSasha) November 21, 2019

Then someone brilliantly added a high-pitched Snapchat filter and truly captured the president’s absurdity.

Only way to watch @realDonaldTrump response saying he doesn’t even know #AmbassadorSondland! Everyone needs a laugh, this right here should do it😂😂😂#ImpeachmentTaskForce #WednesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/su8Dr5wTXU — Skyleigh #GlovesOff📢⏰⚖️ (@Sky_Lee_1) November 20, 2019

Predictably, Trump misspelled the name of the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and there is no way will social media forgive a spelling error this egregious, especially by a president.

And, perhaps one of the most dramatic interpretations is if you replace the lyrics of Carmina Burana’s iconic “O Fortuna” with Trump’s words. They fit perfectly and complement the drama of this particular impeachment moment.