Trump’s ‘I Want Nothing’ Rant Triggers Glorious Memes and Songs

And with that, a viral moment was born

US President Donald Trump holding notes responding to the testimony.

US President Donald Trump holding notes responding to the testimony of United States Ambassador to the European Union Gordon.

Shutterstock

While EU ambassador Gordon Sondland was testifying during Wednesday’s impeachment hearings President Donald Trump attempted to defend himself to the media. The president held a pad of paper with words written in all-caps with a sharpie and read aloud in dramatic fashion:

“I WANT NOTHING. I WANT NOTHING. I WANT NO QUID PRO QUO.”

And with that, a viral moment was born. The online mockery seemingly began after comedian Patton Oswalt tweeted a photo of Trump’s oversized note that was captured by Getty Images photographer Mark Wilson with the caption: “Morrissey voice:”

In a Twitter reply to Oswalt, one user produced an “I want nothing” Morrissey version of Trump’s rant, writing along with the video, “Needless to say, I got inspired and put WAY to [sic] much effort into this.” And the rest is browser history.

The Twitter creativity continued with a musical emo version of Trump’s “I want nothing.”

Followed by a Ramones cover of the now-hit rant.

Then someone brilliantly added a high-pitched Snapchat filter and truly captured the president’s absurdity.

Predictably, Trump misspelled the name of the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and there is no way will social media forgive a spelling error this egregious, especially by a president.

And, perhaps one of the most dramatic interpretations is if you replace the lyrics of Carmina Burana’s iconic “O Fortuna” with Trump’s words. They fit perfectly and complement the drama of this particular impeachment moment.

 

