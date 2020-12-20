 Trump Hanging Out With 'Crackpots' Has Officials Alarmed - Rolling Stone
Trump Hanging Out With ‘Crackpots or Conspiracy Theorists’ Has Officials Alarmed

The president is also denying reports that he is considering declaring martial law in order to steal the election

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at in Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, to travel to Michie Stadium at the United States Military Academy to attend the 121st Army-Navy Football Game at West Point, N.Y. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

AP

According to several reports, outgoing President Trump has stepped up the insanity at the White House — so much so that he has even discussed declaring martial law in order to steal the election.

The New York Times reported Saturday that Trump has entertained the idea previously suggested by his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, who suggested that the president could deploy the military to swing states he lost to President-elect Joe Biden in order to “rerun” the presidential election.

“Within the swing states, if he wanted to, he could take the military capabilities and he could place them in those states and basically rerun an election in each of those states,” Flynn said in a Newsmax interview this week.

Unsurprisingly, the president took to Twitter, on Sunday morning and called the report “fake news.”

But, according to additional reporting by Axios’ Jonathan Swan, senior officials to the president are growing more concerned that Trump’s attempts at overthrowing the election are not coming to an end.

When Trump is “retweeting threats of putting politicians in jail, and spends his time talking to conspiracy nuts who openly say declaring martial law is no big deal, it’s impossible not to start getting anxious about how this ends,” a senior administration official told Axios.

So, instead of using his last days in office to do his job and help Americans who are being ravaged both medically and financially by the pandemic that he mismanaged, the president has White House officials worried because, according to the report, he “is spending too much time with people they consider crackpots or conspiracy theorists and flirting with blatant abuses of power.”

“People who are concerned and nervous aren’t the weak-kneed bureaucrats that we loathe,” a White House official told Axios. “These are people who have endured arguably more insanity and mayhem than any administration officials in history.”

Both the Times and Axios say that White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows “pushed back” on some of the nuttiest ideas coming from people like lawyer Sidney Powell.

Powell — whom Trump distanced himself from just weeks ago for, according to the AP, “pushing unfounded conspiracy theories” — was present at a Friday meeting at the White House and has Trump considering appointing her as special counsel to investigate allegations of voter fraud.

One fact that none of Trump’s minions can change, regardless of their constant lies, is that one month from today the president’s term will end and he will have to hold his Star Wars bar meetings at his hotels or golf courses, not the White House.

