Trump Is ‘Guilty of High Crimes and Misdemeanors,’ House Judiciary Chair Says

On Sunday, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) spoke with Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace about the importance of the much-anticipated testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller slated for Wednesday before both the Judiciary Committee and the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

The Fox News host started the interview with a question that seemed to infer that Mueller’s coming testimony is either theatrics by the Democrats or simply a waste of time.

“Why are you putting Mueller and the country through this?” Wallace asked.

But Nadler went right to the crux of the issue by calling out President Donald Trump and his surrogates about how they’ve dishonestly presented the findings of Mueller’s report and expressing the importance of the American people to hear, at length, from Mueller himself.

“Well, we want the American people to hear directly from Special Counsel Mueller what his investigation found. The president and the attorney general and others have spent the last few months systematically lying to the American people about what the investigation found, they’ve said that it found no collusion, that it found no obstruction, that it exonerated a president.” Nadler continued, “All three of those statements are absolute lies. [The report] found a great deal of collusion, it found a great deal of obstruction of justice by the president and it pointedly refused to exonerate the president.”

Nadler went on to blast the president, saying he broke the law multiple times and is “guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors,” the Constitution’s definition of impeachable offenses.

“We think it’s very important for the American people to hear directly what the facts are because this is a president who has violated the law six ways from Sunday. If anyone else had been accused of what the report finds the president had done, they would have been indicted,” Nadler said.

The idea of actually consuming some of the details of a lengthy substantive report that most Americans likely have not read is important. And the Trump administration understands this all too well. They proved as much when they sent out Attorney General William Barr, in front of cameras, to misrepresent the report’s findings hours before anyone else could read the redacted version for themselves, and it worked. Now Mueller will have a chance to flip the script with his testimony this week.