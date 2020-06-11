‘Make Us All Safe. Go Back to Your Bunker’ Seattle Mayor Tells Trump

Following an ultimatum from President Trump to “take back your city” or “I will,” Seattle’s mayor told the president to go away.

On Wednesday night, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan quote tweeted Trump, writing, “Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker,” and added the hashtag, #BlackLivesMatter.

The mayor was responding to a threatening outburst from the president, who was seemingly referencing an “autonomous zone” in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. The zone was established by demonstrators following a week of nightly confrontations where police used tear gas.

Trump tweeted, “Radical Left Governor Jay Inslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped [sic] IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!”

The president then baselessly called the protestors terrorists in another tweet minutes later. “Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course. LAW & ORDER!” he wrote.

Washington’s Governor Jay Inslee also fired back at the president while mocking Trump’s typo, which the president has now deleted and corrected.

“A man who is totally incapable of governing should stay out of Washington state’s business. ‘Stoop’ tweeting,” said Inslee.

According to CNN, the demonstrators have named the area they now occupy the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” and are calling for Durkan to step down because of the chemical irritants used by police during the protests.

Near the entrance of a now-abandoned police station in the zone a banner reads, “This space is now property of the Seattle people,” according to a New York Times report on the neighborhood.

The Times piece goes on to describe the police-free area in complete contrast to what the president describes in his tweets, saying its an atmosphere of “part street festival, part commune.”

So, maybe the president should heed the mayor’s directive, leave the protesters be and make us all safe by going back to his bunker.