Trump Says Giuliani Will Deliver Report on Ukraine and Biden to Attorney General and Congress

Like a serial killer returning to the scene of a crime, Rudy Giuliani has been in Ukraine recently, still digging for dirt on former vice president Joe Biden, even as Giuliani’s associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, are prosecuted for campaign finance fraud and the House conducts hearings and draws up articles of impeachment around Ukraine. While there, Giuliani has met with people who have been pushing conspiracy theories around Biden and claiming Ukraine, not Russia, meddled in the election—a talking point straight from Russian President Vladimir Putin himself.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Trump said that Giuliani will deliver a report to the Justice Department and Congress on what he has found in Ukraine. “He’s going to make a report,” Trump said. “I think to the attorney general and to Congress. He says he has a lot of good information. I have not spoken to him about that information yet… I hear he has found plenty.”

Giuliani has been tweeting allegations of misuse of funds under the Obama administration, which CNN has debunked. “The Accounts Chamber in Ukraine found an alleged misuse of $5.3B in U.S. funds during the Obama administration while Biden was ‘Point Man.’ Obama embassy urged Ukrainian police NOT to investigate!” Giuliani said in a tweet on Thursday.

The president’s personal lawyer then expanded that theory to include former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, claiming the funds that were “reported as misused [were] given to the embassy’s favored NGO’s.”

Some of Giuliani’s tweets have also included shocking admissions, including that the corruption Trump was referring to in his call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky—something Trump himself has admitted, undermining one of congressional Republicans’ arguments against impeachment.

…to the US assisting Ukraine with its anti-corruption reforms. The American people will learn that Biden & other Obama administration officials, contributed to the increased level of corruption in Ukraine between 2014 to 2016. This evidence will all be released very soon. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 5, 2019

In his remarks to the media Saturday, though, Trump said he was unconcerned about impeachment. “Nothing came out of the conversation, except for the relationship with Ukraine. And the people see that it’s just a continuation of this three-year witch hunt.”

But the only witch hunt that appears to actually be happening is being conducted by Trump and Giuliani against Biden.