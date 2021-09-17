 Trump Letter Asks Raffensperger to Decertify His Georgia Election Loss - Rolling Stone
Decertify the ‘Illegitimate’ Election, Says Man Under Investigation for Election Interference

Donald Trump, who lies a lot, tells Georgia officials that “the truth must be allowed to come out”

Donald Trump just can’t quit trying to interfere in the 2020 election.

As a criminal investigation moves forward in Georgia into his attempts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results, the former president sent a letter Friday to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that calls the election “illegitimate” and asks him to “start the process of decertifying the election… and announce the true winner.”

In the letter, Trump claims — as usual without evidence — that some 43,000 absentee ballot votes from DeKalb County “violated chain of custody rules, making them invalid.” The Washington Post’s Phillip Bump points out, this bogus chain of custody story originated on a pro-Trump, misinformation-spreading website called The Georgia Star News, which Bump says is “part of a group of sites established to mimic local news coverage but which largely promotes stories friendly to the right.”

Trump continued his missive, writing, “People do not understand why you and Governor Brian Kemp adamantly refuse to acknowledge the now proven facts, and fight so hard that the election truth not be told.”

Trump’s letter comes at the same time Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s investigation into his election interference is progressing. According to a Daily Beast report, Willis and her investigators have interviewed at least four staff members from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office and obtained documents. But the investigation is still in its beginning stages, and key witnesses, including Kemp and Raffensperger, have not yet been interviewed.

“What I can tell you is that the Trump investigation is ongoing,” Willis told reporters this week, according to CNN. “As a district attorney, I do not have the right to look the other way on any crime that may have happened in my jurisdiction. We have a team of lawyers that is dedicated to that, but my number one priority is to make sure that we keep violent offenders off the street.”

The Fulton County DA is not just looking into the former president’s actions. She is investigating Trump allies Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.), who placed a call to Raffensperger asking him to use his power to throw out mail-in ballots, and Rudy Giuliani, who like the president, is also under investigation for lying a lot about the election.

