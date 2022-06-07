 Trump Staffer Told Georgia Fake Electors to Operate in Secrecy - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Trump Campaign Staffer Told Fake Electors to Operate in ‘Complete Secrecy’

Robert Sinners wanted to make sure no one knew about the scheme to submit the scheme to overturn the 2020 election results … for some strange reason

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. This event is a part of Trump's Save America Tour around the United States.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia.

Megan Varner/Getty Images

The Trump campaign told a group of Georgia Republicans who planned on misrepresenting themselves to Congress as the state’s rightful electors to make sure they carry out the scheme in “complete secrecy,” The Washington Post reported Monday.

In an email on December 13, 2020, the day before electors in the state capitol would meet to cast their votes, Robert Sinners, Trump’s head of election day operations in Georgia, wrote to them asking for “complete discretion in this process.”

“Your duties are imperative to ensure the end result — a win in Georgia for President Trump — but will be hampered unless we have complete secrecy and discretion,” Sinners wrote.

Sinners also noted that when they arrived at the state capitol the next day, they should not tell security they were there to cast votes for Trump, but merely to meet with Republican state Sen. Brandon Beach or state Sen. Burt Jones. (Jones was one of the 16 individuals who signed certificates claiming to be Georgia’s legitimate electors on Dec. 14.) “Please, at no point should you mention anything to do with Presidential Electors or speak to the media,” the letter emphasized in bold type.

Sinners told the Post that he was working at the behest of senior Trump campaign officials as well as Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer, another one of the fraudulent Trump electors.

“I was advised by attorneys that this was necessary in order to preserve the pending legal challenge,” Sinners said in a statement. He also attempted to distance himself from Trump. “Following the Former President’s refusal to accept the results of the election and allow a peaceful transition of power, my views on this matter have changed significantly from where they were on December 13th,” he claimed.

Sinners now works for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, whom Trump pressured to “find” enough votes to change the election outcome in that state.

Georgia was one of seven states where Trump supporters submitted bogus Electoral College certificates, the others being Arizona, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Shafer and Georgia Republican Party Secretary Shawn Still were among 14 “alternate electors” subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 committee back in January.

The email from Sinners was obtained as part of a Justice Department investigation into the pro-Trump elector scheme. The district attorney’s office in Fulton County, Georgia, has also obtained copies of the email, as it is conducting its own investigation into the matter.

In This Article: Brad Raffensperger, Donald Trump, Georgia

Rolling Stone
