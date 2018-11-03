Donald Trump’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Tweet Opens Meme Floodgates

Everything is seemingly a game to President Donald Trump. So, why not tweet out a Game of Thrones meme with his image regarding a serious foreign policy topic?

On Friday, the White House announced plans to reimpose sanctions on Iran that were halted as a part of the nuclear deal struck under the Obama administration. Early this year, Trump withdrew from that agreement. Later on Friday, the commander-in-chief took to Twitter and posted an image of himself, along with a play on the famous “Winter is coming” Game of Thrones tagline, replacing it with “Sanctions are coming.”

Unsurprisingly, responses quickly rolled in:

HBO released a statement to media outlets: “We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes.” But the cable network also took to Twitter and responded in a joking way tweeting, “How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki?”

How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki? — HBO (@HBO) November 2, 2018

Author and series creator George R.R. Martin used the occasion to go after the president for stoking fear and implored people to vote:

GoT cast member Maisie Williams was having none of it tweeting, “Not today.”

And, of course, some internet creatives could not help themselves, jumping at the chance to make fun of the president:

Iranian commander Qassem Suleimani also responded to Trump’s threats of sanctions against Iran with a GOT-inspired meme:

The office of Iran’s Quds force commander Qassem Suleimani has posted this meme in response to Trump’s Game of Thrones-inspired twitter foray. Let’s hope this meme battle doesn’t get any more serious. pic.twitter.com/kEjGGwSBhY — Saeed Kamali Dehghan (@SaeedKD) November 2, 2018

But perhaps Trump is the one who should be afraid. After all, midterms are coming.