Trump Is Already Fundraising Off of His DOJ Target Letter

Former President Donald Trump is wasting no time fundraising off of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. On Tuesday, the Justice Department served Trump with a “target letter” informing him he was the subject of a criminal probe — and less than 24 hours later his campaign sent out an email asking subscribers to “make a contribution to show that you will NEVER SURRENDER our country to tyranny as the Deep State thugs try to JAIL me for life.”

The email attacked Special Counsel Jack Smith as a “deranged prosecutor.” In June, Smith indicted Trump on 37 federal counts related to his post-presidency handling of classified material. The target letter is the clearest sign yet that Smith’s election interference probe may be approaching a second DOJ indictment against the former president.

“Let me be perfectly clear: I DID NOTHING WRONG. I AM COMPLETELY INNOCENT,” the email reads. “This is just another vicious act of Election Interference on behalf of the Deep State to try and stop the Silent Majority from having a voice in your own country.”

Trump’s campaign attempted to claim that the target letter was served to him because “a series of polls show that all of our Republican opponents are LOSING BADLY to Crooked Joe Biden — and that I AM THE ONLY CANDIDATE projected to beat him in a free and fair election.”

Trump himself made similar statements on Tuesday night during a town hall interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity. "It bothers me," Trump told Hannity when asked about the many indictments and investigations against him. "It bothers me for everybody — this incredible sold-out audience. It bothers you. I got the letter on Sunday night, think about it, I don't think they ever sent a letter on Sunday night. And they are in a rush because they want to interfere. Interference with the election, It's election interference," he added.

The email touted Trump as the one true savior of the nation, and featured totally real quotes from his many supporters across the nation, including “President Trump, you’re our only hope!” and “President Trump, we NEED you back in the White House!”

While the message reads as melodramatic overkill, Trump’s fundraising strategy — especially off of his legal troubles — has been incredibly effective. The former president raised more than $7 million in the days after Smith brought his first indictment against him, and his campaign reportedly brought in more than $35 million in the second fundraising quarter of 2023.