Trump’s Genius Plan for Fox News to Win Election Lies Lawsuit: Lie More

Fox News is in trouble. The network’s prospects to fend off a $1.6 billion lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems are so grim that it’s now reportedly trying to settle with the company after falsely pushing on air that it may have rigged the 2020 presidential election. Thankfully for Fox News, Donald Trump has offered up a brilliant new strategy to solve its legal woes: just lie more.

“IF FOX WOULD FINALLY ADMIT THAT THERE WAS LARGE SCALE CHEATING & IRREGULARITIES IN THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, WHICH WOULD BE A GOOD THING FOR THEM, & FOR AMERICA, THE CASE AGAINST THEM, WHICH SHOULD NOT HAVE EXISTED AT ALL, WOULD BE GREATLY WEAKENED,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “BACK UP THOSE PATRIOTS AT FOX INSTEAD OF THROWING THEM UNDER THE BUS – & THEY ARE RIGHT! THERE IS SOOO MUCH PROOF, LIKE MASS BALLOT STUFFING CAUGHT ON GOVERNMENT CAMERAS, FBI COLLUDING WITH TWITTER & FACEBOOK, STATE LEGISLATURES NOT USED, etc.”

The former president fired off his all-caps advice at 2:39 a.m.

Trump says the best way for Fox to win their trial where they are being sued for lying about the election is to lie about the election even more. What could go wrong following the sage advice of this stable genius? pic.twitter.com/fFsRe0xZYN — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 17, 2023

Trump followed it up with another all-caps rant on Monday. “FOX NEWS IS IN BIG TROUBLE IF THEY DO NOT EXPOSE THE TRUTH ON CHEATING IN THE 2020 ELECTION,” he wrote. “THEY SHOULD DO WHAT’S RIGHT FOR AMERICA. WHEN RUPERT MURDOCH SAYS THAT THERE WAS NO CHEATING IN LIGHT OF THE MASSIVE PROOF THAT WAS THERE, IT IS RIDICULOUS AND VERY HARMFUL TO THE FOX CASE. PERHAPS HE SHOULD SAY THAT ‘HE JUST DIDN’T KNOW,’ BUT THAT IS HARD TO BELIEVE. RUPERT, JUST TELL THE TRUTH AND GOOD THINGS WILL HAPPEN. THE ELECTION OF 2020 WAS RIGGED AND STOLLEN…YOU KNOW IT, & SO DOES EVERYONE ELSE!”

"GOOD THINGS WILL HAPPEN"



Trump tells Rupert Murdoch to just say Dominion stole the election during the trial and he will come out clean on the other side. pic.twitter.com/EanQf6z5iA — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 17, 2023

Fox News has long been trying to swat away the lawsuit, which Dominion brought after the network pushed conspiracy theories that the company's voting machines were doctored to help Joe Biden win the election, to no avail. The case was slated to go to trial on Monday, but the judge delayed the proceedings a day, reportedly amid the network's efforts to settle.

The case has already produced plenty of damning revelations about how Fox News covered the aftermath of the election, with a filing revealing that Rupert Murdoch, top executives, and prominent on-air personalities were aware that there was no evidence to support claims of fraud. The network pushed them anyway, believing it would be good for ratings. The trial, should it take place, will determine whether Fox News should be held financially accountable for knowingly lying about the integrity of the election.

Trump, of course, has been lying about it incessantly for well over two years and is currently the subject of multiple investigations probing his efforts to overturn Biden’s win. The former president’s post in the wee hours of Monday morning wasn’t the first time he’d bashed Fox News for how it’s handled the lawsuit. “Why is Rupert Murdoch throwing his anchors under the table, which also happens to be killing his case and infuriating his viewers,” Trump wrote in February. ”There is MASSIVE evidence of voter fraud & irregularities in the 2020 Presidential Election.”