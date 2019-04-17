×
Rolling Stone
Trump Really Wasn’t Happy That Fox News Hosted a Bernie Sanders Town Hall

The president’s favorite network treated viewers to a rare dose of common sense on Monday night

Bernie Sanders

Fox hosted a town hall with Bernie Sanders, and the event was the highest-rated town hall of the 2020 primary, with over 2.5 million viewers.

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

On Monday night, Fox News hosted a town hall with Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. It may not have gone the way the network was expecting. Sanders was generally well received by the studio audience, which even cheered when host Bret Baier asked them if they supported Medicare-for-All, the all-inclusive healthcare plan for which Sanders has long advocated. President Trump seemed confused, tweeting Tuesday morning about how “weird” it was that “Crazy Bernie” appeared on his favorite network. “Not surprisingly, @BretBaier and the ‘audience’ was so smiley and nice,” Trump wrote.

The president couldn’t seem to get the appearance out of his head Tuesday night. In the span of 30 minutes, he claimed there were actually a bunch of Trump fans outside the previous night’s town hall; railed against the tax returns Sanders released on Monday (the Trump administration appears poised to break the law in an effort to keep the president’s returns from going public); and predicted that the Democratic primary will come down to a race between “Crazy Bernie Sanders” and “Sleepy Joe Biden.”

May God Rest Their Soul!

Donald Trump may have been frustrated that the hosts were too “smiley” and that Fox News didn’t allow a supposed throng of Trump supporters into the event to disrupt the event, but it wasn’t as if Baier and co-host Martha MacAllum didn’t do all they could to challenge Sanders. They just weren’t really very successful.

Sanders had practical, sensible responses to everything the hosts threw at him. He deflected criticism that as a millionaire he is benefitting from Trump’s tax cut by simply pointing out that he voted against it. When pressed about how his policies could cause the national debt to balloon, he wondered why more Republicans weren’t saying the same thing about the $1.5 trillion tax break Trump gave to wealthy Americans and corporations raking in billions. Sanders also took it to the president directly. “Whether you’re a conservative, a moderate, or a progressive, I don’t think the American people are proud that we have a president who is a pathological liar,” he said. “And it does not give me pleasure to say that.”

But the night’s signature moment came when Baier polled the audience about where they get their healthcare, and whether they’d support transitioning to “a government-run system.” Nearly everyone in the room raised their hand, with several people clapping and cheering.

As the Washington Post points out, the transcript of the town hall notes that the audience applauded 72 times. The event was also the highest-rated town hall of the 2020 primary, with over 2.5 million viewers tuning into the president’s favorite network to watch a bunch of people cheering on the frontrunner to take him on in the 2020 election. Trump appears to have been one of them.

