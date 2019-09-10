John Bolton Fired In Surprise Tweet

John Bolton is no longer President Trump’s national security advisor, and according to John Bolton, the break-up was totally mutual.

At 11:58 a.m. on Tuesday, Trump tweeted “I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore…” Second tweet: “….I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week.”

Bolton tweeted in response: “I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, ‘Let’s talk about it tomorrow.'”

According to LA Times reporter Eli Stokols, less than an hour before the tweet, the White House informed the press corps that Bolton would be briefing them, along with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Steven Mnuchin, at 1:30 p.m.

Bolton worked in former President George W. Bush’s administration and was a leading proponent of the invasion of Iraq.