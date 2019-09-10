 John Bolton Fired Via Harsh Trump Tweet – Rolling Stone
Home Politics Politics News

John Bolton Fired In Surprise Tweet

The Iraq War proponent never meshed well with President Trump. And now he’s gone

Tessa Stuart

Politics Staff Writer

US National Security Advisor John Bolton answers journalists questions after his meeting with Belarus President in Minsk on August 29, 2019. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP) (Photo credit should read SERGEI GAPON/AFP/Getty Images)

US National Security Advisor John Bolton answers journalists questions after his meeting with Belarus President in Minsk on August 29, 2019.

Sergei Gapon/AFP/Getty Images

John Bolton is no longer President Trump’s national security advisor, and according to John Bolton, the break-up was totally mutual.

At 11:58 a.m. on Tuesday, Trump tweeted “I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore…” Second tweet: “….I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week.”

Bolton tweeted in response: “I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, ‘Let’s talk about it tomorrow.'”

According to LA Times reporter Eli Stokols, less than an hour before the tweet, the White House informed the press corps that Bolton would be briefing them, along with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Steven Mnuchin, at 1:30 p.m.

Bolton worked in former President George W. Bush’s administration and was a leading proponent of the invasion of Iraq.

So long, John Bolton. You’ll be missed by a small, elite group of neocon foreign policy thinkers but less so by hundreds of thousands of dead Iraqi civilians.

