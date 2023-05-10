Trump Repeatedly Deflects Questions About a National Abortion Ban
Despite bragging during CNN’s town hall Wednesday that he was the mastermind behind the overturning of Roe v. Wade and federal abortion rights in the U.S., Donald Trump refused to answer questions from moderator Kaitlan Collins about whether or not he would support a federal abortion ban.
Collins asked Trump five separate times, in various wording, whether or not he would commit to signing a federal ban on abortion like the one proposed by Lindsey Graham.
“I am honored to have done what I did,” Trump said about the end of Roe, but refused to specify what limits he would place on abortion access.
“Some people are at six weeks, some people are at three weeks two weeks — President Trump is going to make a determination [based on] what he thinks is great for the country and what’s fair for the country,” he added, using the third-person.
When Collins pressed Trump for a final time, he claimed that he had answered her question “probably four times already.”
Trump reiterated false claims that women seeking abortion care later in pregnancy were simply looking to kill their child at any point of gestation or even “after the baby was born.”
“I consider the other side to be radical….Remember the debate with Hillary Clinton? They said rip the baby out of the womb at the end of the ninth month. They will kill the baby in the ninth month,” Trump said, “These are the radical people. It’s not the pro-life people.”
Collins did not correct Trump or point out that the vast majority of pregnancy terminations that take place in the third trimester happen because the fetus is unlikely to survive outside of the womb or that the carrier’s life is risked by continuing the pregnancy.
Earlier during the town hall, Trump — who was found liable for defamation and battery of E. Jean Carroll on Tuesday — opened by mocking the author. Later on, when Collins asked the former president whether he has “any regrets about his actions” on Jan. 6, Trump replied by boasting about the size of the crowd that day.