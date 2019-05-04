Trump Unleashes Tweetstorm Defending White Nationalists Booted From Facebook

President Donald Trump unleashed a torrent of tweets and retweets on Friday night and Saturday morning covering topics like the right-wing personalities who were booted off Facebook this past week and, of course, North Korea, which launched a short-range projectile off its coast Saturday morning, according to South Korean officials.

The tirade began with a tweet around 7 p.m. on Friday night where Trump, apparently misunderstanding that free speech doesn’t entitle a person to unlimited Facebook use, said he was going to “monitor the censorship of AMERICAN CITIZENS on social media platforms.” It’s a trope being pushed by many conservatives that Facebook, Twitter, and other social platforms have a liberal bias and are “shadow banning” or outright banning prominent conservatives. But that is what happens when you push hatred on a platform that (ostensibly) doesn’t allow it. Trump has run this line many times before, most recently with Twitter, whose CEO Jack Dorsey recently visited the White House. (Trump, naturally, took the opportunity to complain to Dorsey personally that his follower count is smaller than Obama’s.)

I am continuing to monitor the censorship of AMERICAN CITIZENS on social media platforms. This is the United States of America — and we have what’s known as FREEDOM OF SPEECH! We are monitoring and watching, closely!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2019

Trump went on to tweet about and retweet some of the conservatives removed from Facebook, including supporters Diamond and Silk, actor James Woods, and alt-right figures Paul Joseph Watson, and Lauren Southern. Watson has previously said, “You can’t deny that there are differences between races when it comes to IQ.” Southern is a Canadian who has popularized the theory that “white genocide” is occurring in South Africa.

The wonderful Diamond and Silk have been treated so horribly by Facebook. They work so hard and what has been done to them is very sad – and we’re looking into. It’s getting worse and worse for Conservatives on social media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2019

So surprised to see Conservative thinkers like James Woods banned from Twitter, and Paul Watson banned from Facebook! https://t.co/eHX3Z5CMXb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2019

The support for me has been incredible. This could actually lead to some genuine change. Keep up the pressure. Don't let it rest. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 4, 2019

The president just retweeted Lauren Southern, an avowed white identitarian and alt-right fellow traveler peddling "Great Replacement" propaganda. In 2017, she was part of Generation Identity's efforts to attack boats rescuing refugees in the Mediterranean. pic.twitter.com/5Or2RBpRi4 — Anthony L. Fisher (@anthonyLfisher) May 4, 2019

Trump also weighed in on North Korea, although he did not explicitly mention the missile launch. But if it was a missile, it’s pretty conclusive proof that Kim Jong Un has not kept his word. And, he bragged once again about his recent phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, ending the tweet about it with, “The world can be a better and safer place. Nice!”

Anything in this very interesting world is possible, but I believe that Kim Jong Un fully realizes the great economic potential of North Korea, & will do nothing to interfere or end it. He also knows that I am with him & does not want to break his promise to me. Deal will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2019

Very good call yesterday with President Putin of Russia. Tremendous potential for a good/great relationship with Russia, despite what you read and see in the Fake News Media. Look how they have misled you on “Russia Collusion.” The World can be a better and safer place. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2019

Then Trump retweeted a Charlie Kirk tweet claiming, without mentioning a source, that Trump currently has a a 50 percent approval rating. Presumably Kirk is referring to the much-questioned Rassmusen approval index. Gallup, on the other hand, has Trump at 46 percent approval.

And just when you thought he was done with the topic, Trump fired off one more tweet Saturday afternoon alleging that the Democrats and “Fake News Media” are partnering with “Social Media” against conservatives.

How can it be possible that James Woods (and many others), a strong but responsible Conservative Voice, is banned from Twitter? Social Media & Fake News Media, together with their partner, the Democrat Party, have no idea the problems they are causing for themselves. VERY UNFAIR! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2019

Guess we know the top subject for his next rally.