Trump Unleashes Tweetstorm Defending White Nationalists Booted From Facebook

The president retweeted alt-right personalities who push white supremacy

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini in the Oval Office of the White House.

Alex Brandon/AP/REX/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump unleashed a torrent of tweets and retweets on Friday night and Saturday morning covering topics like the right-wing personalities who were booted off Facebook this past week and, of course, North Korea, which launched a short-range projectile off its coast Saturday morning, according to South Korean officials.

The tirade began with a tweet around 7 p.m. on Friday night where Trump, apparently misunderstanding that free speech doesn’t entitle a person to unlimited Facebook use, said he was going to “monitor the censorship of AMERICAN CITIZENS on social media platforms.” It’s a trope being pushed by many conservatives that Facebook, Twitter, and other social platforms have a liberal bias and are “shadow banning” or outright banning prominent conservatives. But that is what happens when you push hatred on a platform that (ostensibly) doesn’t allow it. Trump has run this line many times before, most recently with Twitter, whose CEO Jack Dorsey recently visited the White House. (Trump, naturally, took the opportunity to complain to Dorsey personally that his follower count is smaller than Obama’s.)

Trump went on to tweet about and retweet some of the conservatives removed from Facebook, including supporters Diamond and Silk, actor James Woods, and alt-right figures Paul Joseph Watson, and Lauren Southern. Watson has previously said, “You can’t deny that there are differences between races when it comes to IQ.” Southern is a Canadian who has popularized the theory that “white genocide” is occurring in South Africa.

Trump also weighed in on North Korea, although he did not explicitly mention the missile launch. But if it was a missile, it’s pretty conclusive proof that Kim Jong Un has not kept his word. And, he bragged once again about his recent phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, ending the tweet about it with, “The world can be a better and safer place. Nice!”

Then Trump retweeted a Charlie Kirk tweet claiming, without mentioning a source, that Trump currently has a a 50 percent approval rating. Presumably Kirk is referring to the much-questioned Rassmusen approval index. Gallup, on the other hand, has Trump at 46 percent approval.

And just when you thought he was done with the topic, Trump fired off one more tweet Saturday afternoon alleging that the Democrats and “Fake News Media” are partnering with “Social Media” against conservatives.

Guess we know the top subject for his next rally.

