×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1328: Howard Stern
Read Next M.I.A. Reacts to M.B.E.: 'I'm Honored to Have This Honor' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Trump Goes After ‘Enemy of the People’ Media in Extended Twitter Rant

“If President Obama made the deals that I have made… a National Holiday would be immediately declared,” the president whined

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, in Caen, France.

Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock

Breaking: Angry President Trump is angry.

The president took to Twitter Sunday morning to yell at the New York Times, CNN, and Twitter and complain about the way he is treated by media in comparison to former President Obama.

Obviously upset over being called out for the way he originally expressed the timing of his tariffs deal with Mexico, Trump tried to reshape the agreement again and blasted the New York Times for reporting the truth.

The problem with the President’s rant is the omissions. Trump initially told anyone who would listen that the agreement with Mexico was based on the tariffs threat from last week and never mentioned that a deal had been, as the Times reported on Saturday, in the works for months.

Trump continued dangerously blasting legitimate media outlets calling them “The Enemy of the People!” while at the same time, showing his ignorance of the meaning of “freedom of speech.”

Trump ended his rage tweeting by evoking Obama’s name. It’s basically a one-note strategy that hits all the bases with his supporters that he loves to deploy. A hint of partisanship, a dash of anger, mixed with a heap of racism to start off your Sunday. Enjoy!

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1328: Howard Stern
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad