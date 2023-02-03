Trump Says He Could End Ukraine War ‘Immediately’ … He Just Won’t Say How

Donald Trump’s third bid for the White House got off to a slow start, but he at least seems to be campaigning now. The former president held a pair of rallies last Saturday and has since sat down for several interviews while ramping up his social media attacks on President Biden and Democrats.

Trump’s pitch to the American people has revolved around avenging years-old grievances, total fabrications about his political enemies, and comical carrot-dangling — including that he, and only he, possesses a magic pill that will bring Russia and Ukraine to heel and save the world from destruction.

“It can be negotiated within 24 hours,” Trump told Right Side Broadcasting Network. “It has to be done from the office of the president, and you have to get them both in a room, and there are things you can say to each one of them — which I won’t reveal now — which will guarantee this war will end immediately. They have to do it.”

Trump tonight is asked how he would end the war in Ukraine: “It can be negotiated within 24 hours. You have to get them both in a room. And there are things you can say to them, which I won’t reveal now, which will guarantee that this war will end immediately.” pic.twitter.com/vzO5BiviRV — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) February 3, 2023

Trump is totally full of shit, of course. He might as well say he’s holding the cure for cancer in a safe room at Mar-a-Lago, and he will only reveal it if he gets elected in 18 months. (In fact, he already did that, promising to cure both cancer and AIDS if he was reelected in 2020.)

Trump’s tease that he could end the war in Ukraine with a snap of his fingers comes as he trashes Biden for not being tough enough on Putin while at the same time reaffirming his belief that Putin is more trustworthy than U.S. intelligence agencies.

“Remember in Helsinki when a 3rd rate reporter asked me, essentially, who I trusted more, President Putin of Russia, or our ‘Intelligence’ lowlifes,” Trump wrote on Truth Social last month. “My instinct at the time was that we had really bad people … Who would you choose, Putin or these Misfits?”

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) reminded Congress of Trump's love for Putin in a speech on the House floor on Thursday. "Again, quoting the ex-president who still thinks he's president. He said, 'I went in yesterday, and there was a television screen, and I said this is genius, Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine independent. Oh, that's wonderful.'"

Waters: Again, quoting, the ex-president who still thinks he's president. He said, I went in yesterday and there was a television screen and I said, this is genius. Putin declares a big portion of Ukraine… pic.twitter.com/MxryQg2rW5 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 2, 2023

Trump’s magic words to end the war could very well be just to tell Ukraine to concede everything to Russia. Yes, Ukraine believes in its own sovereignty, and yes, they’ve been fighting and dying for a year to protect it. Trump is a good negotiator, though. He’ll be able to convince them.