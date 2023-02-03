fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Carrot Dangling

Trump Says He Could End Ukraine War ‘Immediately’ … He Just Won’t Say How

The former president is trying to dupe people into believing he has a magic pill to end the conflict and avoid World War III
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Republican State Committee's Annual Meeting on Jan. 28, 2023 in Salem, New Hampshire. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s third bid for the White House got off to a slow start, but he at least seems to be campaigning now. The former president held a pair of rallies last Saturday and has since sat down for several interviews while ramping up his social media attacks on President Biden and Democrats.

Trump’s pitch to the American people has revolved around avenging years-old grievances, total fabrications about his political enemies, and comical carrot-dangling — including that he, and only he, possesses a magic pill that will bring Russia and Ukraine to heel and save the world from destruction.

“It can be negotiated within 24 hours,” Trump told Right Side Broadcasting Network. “It has to be done from the office of the president, and you have to get them both in a room, and there are things you can say to each one of them — which I won’t reveal now — which will guarantee this war will end immediately. They have to do it.”

Trump is totally full of shit, of course. He might as well say he’s holding the cure for cancer in a safe room at Mar-a-Lago, and he will only reveal it if he gets elected in 18 months. (In fact, he already did that, promising to cure both cancer and AIDS if he was reelected in 2020.)

Trump’s tease that he could end the war in Ukraine with a snap of his fingers comes as he trashes Biden for not being tough enough on Putin while at the same time reaffirming his belief that Putin is more trustworthy than U.S. intelligence agencies.

“Remember in Helsinki when a 3rd rate reporter asked me, essentially, who I trusted more, President Putin of Russia, or our ‘Intelligence’ lowlifes,” Trump wrote on Truth Social last month. “My instinct at the time was that we had really bad people … Who would you choose, Putin or these Misfits?”

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) reminded Congress of Trump’s love for Putin in a speech on the House floor on Thursday. “Again, quoting the ex-president who still thinks he’s president. He said, ‘I went in yesterday, and there was a television screen, and I said this is genius, Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine independent. Oh, that’s wonderful.'”

Trending

Trump’s magic words to end the war could very well be just to tell Ukraine to concede everything to Russia. Yes, Ukraine believes in its own sovereignty, and yes, they’ve been fighting and dying for a year to protect it. Trump is a good negotiator, though. He’ll be able to convince them.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Eva Green ‘Humiliated’ After Private WhatsApp Messages ‘Exposed’ in Court

Gisele Bündchen Freed the Nipple in a Stunning Sheer Dress That Solidifies Her Place as the Ultimate Supermodel

DC Slate Unveiled: New Batman, Supergirl Movies, a Green Lantern TV Show, and More From James Gunn, Peter Safran

Frank Lloyd Wright’s One-of-a-Kind Circular Sun House Lists in Arizona

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad