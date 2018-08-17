It’s Never Been a Better Time to Speak Out Against Trump-Enablers

On Wednesday, the Washington Post published a story that delved inside the complicated relationship between White House spokesperson Kellyanne Conway and her husband, George. Though George once supported Trump, he has since publicly turned against the president, most notably through his Twitter account. Conway, meanwhile, remains Trump’s most loyal on-camera surrogate, defending the president’s actions at every turn. It can get a little awkward. “The Conways, like the rest of the country, have been jolted by the Trump presidency,” writes the Post’s Ben Terris. “They love each other, are exasperated by each other, talk about each other behind each other’s backs. They share a roof and live in different bunkers.”

Families disagreeing on political issues is nothing new, but as the gap between left and right has widened, so, too, have the rifts between philosophically opposed family members. Relatives of figures enabling Trump’s agenda have spoken out in the past — like last year when the siblings of Rep. Paul Gossar (R-AZ) penned an open letter roasting their brother — but this past week has featured a notable number of family members publicly distancing themselves from their Trump-loving kin.

On Tuesday, Politico published a piece by David Glosser, the uncle of Trump adviser and chief border hawk Stephen Miller. Glosser thoroughly dressed down his nephew for his hypocritical views. “I have watched with dismay and increasing horror as my nephew, an educated man who is well aware of his heritage, has become the architect of immigration policies that repudiate the very foundation of our family’s life in this country,” Glosser writes. He continues to detail the oppression faced by his Jewish family after they emigrated to the United States. In doing so, he describes the treatment they endured using language similar to what Trump has used to denigrate modern-day refugees. Unlike today, however, they were allowed to experience the “miracle” of America. “As in past generations, there were hate mongers who regarded the most recent groups of poor immigrants as scum, rapists, gangsters, drunks and terrorists, but largely the Glosser family was left alone to live our lives and build the American dream,” he writes, going on to snarkily mention the “hardships of his high school cafeteria in Santa Monica” that Miller was forced to endure.

One of the congressmen caught in the crossfire of Miller’s immigration policy was Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-VA), who drafted two versions of a new immigration bill after Trump placed the onus on Congress to bring resolution to the issue after the backlash over family separations at the border reached a fever pitch. Neither bill was able to pass muster even within the GOP. After the failure, Goodlatte shifted his focus to discrediting Special Counsel Mueller’s Russia investigation. On July 12th, now-former FBI agent Peter Strzok testified before Congress about his involvement prior to the election. The entire hearing was a farce, but the most embarrassing exchange was led by Goodlatte, who repeatedly harassed Strzok about why he was not able to reveal sensitive information about an ongoing investigation, even threatening to hold him in contempt of court.

On Tuesday, Strzok was fired. Goodlatte’s son, Bobby, called out his father directly.

I’m deeply embarrassed that Peter Strzok’s career was ruined by my father’s political grandstanding. That committee hearing was a low point for Congress. Thank you for your service sir. You are a patriot https://t.co/3dNN3AlXCZ — Bobby Goodlatte (@rsg) August 13, 2018

A day earlier, the younger Goodlatte announced on Twitter that he donated the maximum amount allowed to the campaign of Jennifer Lewis, a Democrat running to replace his retiring father in Congress. The highly publicized donation spurred others to do the same, and Lewis has seen an influx of at least $40,000 in donations since Goodlatte’s tweet. “We’re all raised a certain way and once we get of that age to spread our own wings and figure our own way into the world, we often disagree with our parents. Personally, my dad voted for Trump and here I am running for Congress as a progressive Democrat,” Lewis said of Goodlatte’s donation.

A day after Bobby Goodlatte criticized his father’s involvement in Strzok’s firing, George Conway gave the Washington Post story a nice peg by offering some harsh words about the president in response to his handling of former aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman’s take-down tour.

Interesting analogy. Likewise, what if a CEO routinely made false and misleading statements about himself, the company, and results, and publicly attacked business partners, company “divisions” (w/ scare quotes!), employees, and analysts, and kowtowed to a dangerous competitor? https://t.co/dTjUk7kApQ — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 14, 2018

But the fiercest familial rebuke of the week goes to the father of Jason Kessler, the white nationalist who organized last weekend’s “Unite the Right 2.0” rally to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the tiki torch weekend at Charlottesville that resulted in the murder of counter-protester Heather Heyer. Unite the Right 2.0 was a categorical failure, and Kessler has come on hard times, forced back into his parents’ house by what he claims are mountain legal bills. Kessler’s father doesn’t share his son’s views.

Unite the Right 2 organizer, Nazi failure Jason Kessler gets yelled at by his dad for being a Nazi while livestreaming w Nazi loser Patrick Little, who admits he may have to sell the boat he's broadcasting from at a loss because he needs money. pic.twitter.com/skmlmtdSAE — FlyingOverTr0ut (@FlyingOverTr0ut) August 14, 2018

Kessler is clearly embarrassed by his “cucked” family, criticizing his father for watching programming that demonizes Nazis. Next time maybe he’ll know to head down to the basement before he webcasts about the ills of orthodox Judaism, or at least wait until he’s home alone. He wouldn’t want to get kicked out of the house. It doesn’t look like there’s enough room on Patrick Little’s boat for two.