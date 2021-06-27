Trump’s Election Fraud Claims Were ‘All Bullshit’ Former AG Barr Says

Former attorney general William Barr, one of Trump’s true loyalists, literally called “bullshit” on his former boss’s oft-disproven claims of election fraud.

This news comes from an excerpt of a book by ABC News’s Jonathan Karl, Betrayal, which chronicles the last days of the Trump administration. According to the book, Barr concluded it was highly unlikely evidence existed to back up Trump’s voter fraud claims even before Barr gave the go-ahead to go against long-standing Justice Department policy to investigate those claims.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election,” Barr told AP reporter Michael Balsamo in December 2020.

On top of giving investigators the okay, Karl reports that Barr began his own unofficial inquiry into the former president’s claims. Barr told Karl that he suspected all along that Trump was lying, and that the time had come for Trump to provide real evidence or move on.

“My attitude was: It was put-up or shut-up time. If there was evidence of fraud, I had no motive to suppress it. But my suspicion all the way along was that there was nothing there. It was all bullshit,” Barr said.

Although the DOJ never opened a formal investigation, Barr looked into Trump’s allegations that voting machines nationwide were rigged to switch Trump votes to Biden votes. After receiving two briefings from cyber-security experts from the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI, Barr told Karl, “We realized from the beginning it was just bullshit.”

But Barr’s actions drew Trump’s ire, Karl reported, citing “several people present” at an Oval Office meeting. Bringing up Barr’s comments to the AP reporter doubting Trump’s electoral fraud claims, the president asked the attorney general, “How the fuck could you do this to me? Why did you say it?” before adding, “You must hate Trump. You must hate Trump.”