 Trump Wishes 'Happy Easter to Radical Left Crazies' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'SNL': Lil Nas X, Matt Gaetz Address Controversies on Britney Spears Talk Show
Home Politics Politics News

Trump Wishes ‘Happy Easter to Radical Left Crazies’ Who ‘Want To Destroy Our Country!’

The former president also included a lie about the election in his Easter message

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
Trump Wishes 'Happy Easter to Radical Left Crazies' Who 'Want To Destroy Our Country!'

Faith leaders pray with President Donald Trump during a rally for evangelical supporters at the King Jesus International Ministry church in Miami. Jan. 3, 2020 (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

AP

To celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, former president Donald Trump put aside his resentment towards his political opponents by sending out a heartwarming Easter message “to ALL.”

“Happy Easter to ALL, including the Radical Left CRAZIES who rigged our Presidential Election, and want to destroy our Country!”

The inclusive message comes on the heels of a damning report from the New York Times that revealed Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign allegedly swindled supporters into making recurring donations without their consent.

According to the Times’ investigation of Federal Election Commission records, the campaign was forced to issue a whopping $122.7 million in refunds to supporters in 2020. The report explains that after the Democrats began to outspend the Trump reelection bid, the campaign then duped donors by setting up “recurring donations by default for online donors, for every week until the election.”

The report goes on to say that the option to opt-out was hidden in a “fine-print disclaimer” and “as the election neared, the Trump team made that disclaimer increasingly opaque.”

But hey, after Trump’s holiday pleasantries on Sunday we’re sure he’s hoping his conned supporters enjoy Easter too. As Mediaite reminds us, in 2013 Trump, marked September 11th by sending well wishes to everyone, “even the haters and losers.”

“I would like to extend my best wishes to all, even the haters and losers, on this special date, September 11th,” Trump tweeted.

In This Article: Donald Trump, Easter

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.