Trump Wishes ‘Happy Easter to Radical Left Crazies’ Who ‘Want To Destroy Our Country!’

To celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, former president Donald Trump put aside his resentment towards his political opponents by sending out a heartwarming Easter message “to ALL.”

“Happy Easter to ALL, including the Radical Left CRAZIES who rigged our Presidential Election, and want to destroy our Country!”

Jesus couldn’t have said it any better: “Happy Easter to ALL, including the Radical Left CRAZIES who rigged our Presidential Election, and want to destroy our Country!” pic.twitter.com/t7RDIbCoWm — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) April 4, 2021

The inclusive message comes on the heels of a damning report from the New York Times that revealed Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign allegedly swindled supporters into making recurring donations without their consent.

According to the Times’ investigation of Federal Election Commission records, the campaign was forced to issue a whopping $122.7 million in refunds to supporters in 2020. The report explains that after the Democrats began to outspend the Trump reelection bid, the campaign then duped donors by setting up “recurring donations by default for online donors, for every week until the election.”

The report goes on to say that the option to opt-out was hidden in a “fine-print disclaimer” and “as the election neared, the Trump team made that disclaimer increasingly opaque.”

But hey, after Trump’s holiday pleasantries on Sunday we’re sure he’s hoping his conned supporters enjoy Easter too. As Mediaite reminds us, in 2013 Trump, marked September 11th by sending well wishes to everyone, “even the haters and losers.”

“I would like to extend my best wishes to all, even the haters and losers, on this special date, September 11th,” Trump tweeted.