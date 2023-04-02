fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
the plot thickens

Justice Dept. Has New Evidence of Potential Trump Obstruction in Classified Docs Case: Report

New information indicates the former president may have looked through boxes of sensitive documents at his Florida resort after receiving a subpoena, The Washington Post reported
Justice Dept. Has New Evidence of Potential Trump Obstruction at Mar-a-Lago: Report
Donald Trump, March 25, 2023. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) AFP via Getty Images

More possible bad news for Donald Trump. Fresh evidence obtained by the Department of Justice points to the former president potentially obstructing justice in the case investigating his mishandling of classified documents, The Washington Post reported.

Per Post sources familiar with Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation, the new evidence comes from after May 2022, which is when Trump’s advisers received a subpoena demanding all classified documents in the former president’s possession be returned to the government. Federal investigators have obtained what the paper called “new and significant evidence” that suggests Trump rifled through some of the boxes containing the documents in question after receiving the subpoena, apparently in an attempt to hold on to certain items, the paper reported Sunday. If true, that could point to obstruction of justice. In a filing last August, the Justice Department concluded “that government records were likely concealed and removed from the Storage Room and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government’s investigation.”

This new evidence includes witness statements, footage from security cameras, as well as other documentary evidence that show the boxes were taken from storage at Mar-a-Lago after Trump’s team received the subpoena, the Post reported. Investigators are also examining email and text message records from former Trump staff to learn what occurred last year in relation to the classified documents case. Last month, the Justice Department subpoenaed more than two dozen Mar-a-Lago employees, calling them to testify before a grand jury.

Trending

In a written statement to the paper, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung echoed Trump’s favored line by calling the investigation a witch-hunt. “The witch-hunts against President Trump have no basis in facts or law,” Cheung said. “The deranged special counsel and the DoJ have now resorted to prosecutorial misconduct by illegally leaking information to corrupt the legal process and weaponize the justice system in order to manipulate public opinion and conduct election interference, because they are clearly losing all across the board.”

Trump faces a number of legal concerns, including a recent indictment in New York linked to alleged hush money payments to women Trump had an affair with while he was married, an investigation into alleged election meddling in Georgia, and two Department of Justice investigations — one around his mishandling of classified documents and another that is examining his actions around the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

'Ridiculousness' Co-Host Chanel West Coast Leaving MTV Clip Show After 30 Seasons, Inks Overall Deal With Paramount (EXCLUSIVE)

'John Wick 5' Back on the Table After Box Office Blowup

The Royal Family Reportedly Isn't Interested in Giving Prince Harry a 'Warm Reception' If He Decides To Go To King Charles III's Coronation

Michigan College Cuts Ties with Florida Charter School After Principal Resigns Over 'David' Sculpture

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad