Trump ‘Doing Very Well’ at Walter Reed, White House Physician Says

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said President Donald Trump is “doing very well” during a press conference at Walter Reed Medical Center on Saturday morning. Trump was taken to Military Medical Center on Friday after announcing that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for Covid-19.

“This morning the President is doing very well,” Conley said. “As reported yesterday, consultation with this group, I recommended we bring the president up to Walter Reed as a precautionary measure to provide state-of-the-art monitoring and any care that he may need.”

Dr. Sean Dooley, a pulmonologist at Walter Reed, said the president does not have a fever and is not having difficulty breathing. And according to Dooley, Trump told doctors this morning, “I feel like I could walk out of here today.”

Dooley also told reporters that the president’s cardiac, kidney and liver functions were all normal.

Conley said the next several days are critical and that they are all “cautiously optimistic.”

“The first week of Covid, and in particular the days seven to 10, are the most critical in determining the likely course of this illness. At this time the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made,” Conley said.

Dooley said that President Trump is not on oxygen but that they are continuously monitoring him.

“We are monitoring him very closely for any evidence of complications from either the coronavirus illness or the therapies that we are prescribing to make him better,” Dooley continued, saying that Trump “is in exceptionally good spirits.”

Early Saturday afternoon, the president praised the doctors on Twitter, calling them “amazing.”