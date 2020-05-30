 Trump: Protesters 'Would Have Been Greeted With the Most Vicious Dogs' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
Read Next Rihanna Laments 'Blood Curdling Agony' of George Floyd's Death Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

In a Disturbing Rant, Trump Says Protesters ’Would Have Been Greeted With the Most Vicious Dogs’

The Secret Service “let the ‘protesters’ scream and rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard, – didn’t know what hit them,” the president wrote

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
In a Disturbing Rant, Trump Says Protesters ’Would Have Been Greeted With the Most Vicious Dogs and Most Ominous Weapons I Have Ever Seen’

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with industry executives on the reopening of the economy at the White House in Washington, DC. May 29, 2020.

ERIN SCHAFF/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Instead of quelling some of the outrage expressed by demonstrators near the White House who were protesting the killing of George Floyd, President Trump instead went on a derisive and threatening rant that might only stoke further violence.

On Saturday morning, Trump took to Twitter and praised the Secret Service for their handling of the protests outside of of the White House and bizarrely tried to delegitimize the protesters by calling them “so-called ‘protesters.’”

Trump said he “watched every move” of the Secret Service’s handling of the situation from the White House and “couldn’t have felt more safe.”

Then the president, seemingly with glee, spelled out some of the physicality deployed by the Secret Service against the demonstrators and spoke about how things may have escalated if the protesters “came close to breaching the fence” of the White House.

“Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. Secret Service. They were not only totally professional, but very cool. I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe,” the president wrote. “They let the ‘protesters’ scream & rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard – didn’t know what hit them.”

Related

Fox News Reporter Taunted With ‘F*ck Fox News’ Chants As Protests Continue Nationwide
Fox News Reporter Taunted With 'F--k Fox News' Chants as Protests Continue Nationwide
Killer Mike Delivers Emotional Speech to Atlanta Protestors at Mayor's Press Conference

Related

Tom Jans and Judee Sills
10 Folk Albums Rolling Stone Loved in the 1970s You Never Heard
100 Greatest Bob Dylan Songs

Trump continued, “The front line was replaced with fresh agents, like magic. Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence. If they had, they would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen. That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least.”

The president’s rambling tweets continued, and he supposedly quoted more senior members of the Secret Service, claiming they told him that agents new to the job “love it” and are “just waiting for the action.”

“Many Secret Service agents just waiting for action. ‘We put the young ones on the front line, sir, they love it, and good practice,’” Trump said. “As you saw last night, they were very cool & very professional. Never let it get out of hand. Thank you!”

Trump went on to accuse D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser of not letting Metropolitan Police get involved, but he lied. According to CNN, D.C. police were on scene in addition to several other law enforcement agencies.

In another Saturday tweet, Trump seemed to invite a possible violent clash, if Floyd demonstrations were to continue, by encouraging his supporters to gather at the White House on Saturday night, writing, “Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???”

The lack of solemn leadership from the president is astounding. By inviting his own supporters to the White House, Trump is antagonizing and potentially escalating the violence. It’s dangerous and does nothing but divide the country further.

Later on Saturday, a reporter asked Trump if he was calling for a counter-protest with his MAGA invite. The president replied, “I don’t care.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Donald Trump, George Floyd Protests

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.